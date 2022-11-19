FALLS CREEK — Nickolas A. Suplizio, Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania vice president of donation procurement/development and vice president of transportation/logistics and plant operations, recently completed a nationwide Goodwill leadership program.
Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania is based in Falls Creek.
In October, Suplizio completed the Goodwill Industries International’s (GII’s) Senior Leadership Program (SLP). The program helps the participants improve their performance as a Goodwill executive by developing leadership skills, learning from other Goodwill organizations and bringing that knowledge back to their Goodwill organizations.
Suplizio joined Goodwill NCPA in 2015 as the vice president of donation procurement and has taken on more responsibilities and titles as he grows into his leadership role.
“I would like to recognize Nick Suplizio for his completion of the Goodwill Senior Leadership program,” said Thomas Glasl, President and CEO of Goodwill NCPA. “This program is offered by Goodwill Industries International to help train up and coming leaders within the Goodwill movement. Congratulations on this accomplishment as you continue to grow as a leader at Goodwill Industries of North Central PA.”
Goodwill Industries International’s (GII’s) Senior Leader Program (SLP) is a yearly program which offers an opportunity to develop the leadership skills required for performance excellence. This intensive five-month learning experience provides a learning environment to enhance those organizational and teamwork skills needed to handle the formidable challenges associated with moving into new and complex leadership roles. The program encourages participants to stretch beyond the comfort zone of their technical area of expertise to develop critical thinking and analyzing skills.
Every year, the Senior Leadership Program is completed with a group project and presentation. In his presentation, Suplizio and his team addressed how to, more efficiently, reach employees about benefits and opportunities that are offered to them as Goodwill employees throughout the country.
Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization, based out of Falls Creek, which sells donated items in retail stores and online, in order to create jobs and training programs that benefits the communities they serve.