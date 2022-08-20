LANCASTER — Karen Lynn Maisano, a 1995 DuBois Area High School graduate, is a newly-appointed judge on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.
Maisano, 45, was one of two new judges in Lancaster County who took their oaths of office July 20 and were enrobed at a ceremony at the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Maisano and Shawn M. Long were appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill two vacant seats on the county bench. They were both confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate on July 8. The vacancies were the result of Donald Totaro’s retirement in December and Howard Knisely’s retirement in January.
“It was a great honor to be chosen by Senator’s Ryan Aument and Scott Martin as a nominee to Gov. Wolf for an appointment to the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County,” Maisano said via email. “I have served the citizens of Lancaster County for 17 years in the district attorney’s office prosecuting child abuse and sexual assault cases. Working with families in crisis for all these years has helped in my transition into a Judge on the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County, where I now hear cases in the realm of family law. I am so grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of Lancaster County in this new capacity.
“I want to thank my family and friends for their support throughout my career and their continued support of my new position,” said Maisano. “I could not have done it without them, especially my parents, Tom and Bev Kurts (of DuBois), and my sister, Katie Kurts.”
Maisano served as an assistant district attorney in Lancaster since 2005 and supervised the child abuse and sexual assault unit.
President Judge David Ashworth administered the oath of office to Maisano, who was accompanied by her husband, Rich Maisano. Her parents and sister were also in attendance during the ceremony.
Maisano received her judge’s robe from Judge Jeffery D. Wright.
Maisano was introduced at the swearing-in ceremony by Susan E. Ellison, Esq., her former colleague and friend.
Maisano received her bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1999. She received her Juris Doctor from Dickinson School of Law in 2002, and upon her graduation took a position as a public defender in the York County Public Defender’s Office. In 2005, Maisano briefly took a position as a child abuse prosecutor in Blair County before coming to work in the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office in September 2005.
Maisano was hired to work in Lancaster County by Totaro, who was the district attorney at that time, and whom she follows onto the Common Pleas bench.
“In addition to her administrative duties, Karen was a trial lawyer,” said Ellison. “And in my near 30 years working in the DA’s office, she was one of the best trial lawyers in the office. It takes an iron will, and strong stomach, and an amazing amount of self-restraint to be a child abuse prosecutor. These are horrifying and emotionally devastating cases just on paper, even before a prosecutor meets with a victim and a family in crisis.”
Over the course of her career, Maisano took in more than 70 felony trials and won nearly all of them, Ellison said during the introduction.
Maisano said her philosophy is conservative and she believes in judicial restraint.
“A conservative judge is somebody that follows the existing law and doesn’t try to legislate from the bench,” said Maisano. “My only goal is to serve Lancaster County in the best way possible.”
Maisano said Lancaster County has 15 judges, and she joins two other women on the bench. There were two women judges prior to those who are currently serving, she said.
“Tom and I are extremely proud of Karen’s accomplishments,” said Bev Kurts. “She has always worked hard to accomplish what she wanted to do. It was an honor to attend her inaugural program.”
Maisano said she plans to seek a full term in the 2023 election.