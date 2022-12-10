DuBOIS — City of DuBois Manger John “Herm” Suplizio, at this week’s council meeting, said the city expects to receive $2.5 million in reimbursement for a $5 million project to build two new fire stations along with improvements to the city building and police department.
The funding, which will come from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, is something that both the city and Sandy Township have been working very hard on to assist with the consolidation of the two municipalities.
“We’re glad to see that the state recognized the need to help us because any funding we can get to help defray the cost for any of our projects will help out tremendously,” Suplizio said after the meeting. “This is something we have not taken lightly and we have worked aggressively on, and I’d just like to thank everyone that had a hand in it.”
In addition to Suplizio, those who worked diligently to try and secure this grant funding included township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, city Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell and city Engineer Chris Nasuti. State Rep. Mike Armanini was also thanked by Suplizio for his help on the grant.
Following consolidation with Sandy Township, the new city is contemplating keeping its headquarters at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Suplizio, who is also the chairman of the consolidation fire subcommittee, said the proposed locations of the two new fire stations is still to be determined.
“We’re still just pressing away looking,” said Suplizio. “We’re looking for sites so that we can consolidate to the new fire department and we’re (consolidation committee) looking for sites to put some buildings.”
In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
The two governing bodies had to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election was certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. That agreement was approved by both city and township officials on Nov. 7.
The agreement includes:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers.
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances.
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The consolidation agreement was effective as of Nov. 7 until the consolidation date. The effective date of the municipal consolidation is upon the swearing-in of the elected officials of the city on Jan. 5, 2026. The period between these two dates is referred to as the “transition period.” On the consolidation date, the city will begin to function and the governments of the township and the existing city shall be abolished.