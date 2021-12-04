FALLS CREEK — Angela McCullough has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania.
This change follows the promotion of the former CFO Thomas Glasl to president/ CEO following the retirement of Ray Donati.
McCullough has more than 11 years of accounting experience.
She joined Goodwill NCPA’s accounting department in 2017 and was promoted to controller in December 2020. McCullough graduated from Clarion University in 2010 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting.
“I am thrilled to step into the CFO role of such an amazing organization, McCullough said. “It’s an honor to work for an agency that doesn’t just measure success financially, but by also seeing our work directly benefit the people we work with and our local communities.”