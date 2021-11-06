DuBOIS — Mount Aloysius College will host an open house for area residents interested in studying radiography on Monday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The open house will take place in the Central Resource Center of Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois West. The entire program is completed onsite at the hospital.
The open house is the perfect opportunity to get more information about the program and to learn more about careers available in medical imaging and radiography.
“Through the Mount’s partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois, students have the unique opportunity to earn a degree from a quality institution in an actual hospital setting,” said Jacob Yale, vice president for Enrollment Management. “The hospital environment allows for hands-on training in the rapidly evolving field of radiography.”
Faculty will be on-site to answer specific questions about the program. Participants will receive information about the affordability of an education at Mount Aloysius, and about the financial aid opportunities available to those interested in studying medical imaging at Penn Highlands Healthcare Dubois. More than 98 percent of Mount Aloysius College students receive some form of financial aid.
For more information or to register, visit mtaloy.edu/dubois.