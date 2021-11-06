CLEARFIELD — On Monday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m., LIFE-NWPA (LIFE-Northwestern Pennsylvania) will cut the ribbon on its sixth and newest center at 103 N. Front St., Clearfield. Tours and lunch will be provided immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
LIFE-NWPA currently services Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, Forest, Elk and Clearfield counties. It is opening its doors in Clearfield County as a part of the nationwide programming for all-inclusive care for the elderly at its newly-constructed site. This site will serve eligible Clearfield County seniors through one of the most comprehensive home-and-community health-based care systems in the country.
Marcie Campbell, director of Marketing and Intake for LIFE-NWPA, says, “After completing a successful readiness review process with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, LIFE-NWPA has opened its doors to seniors in Clearfield County on Nov. 1.”
The LIFE program is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community and homes whenever possible. This type of all-inclusive care has a preventive focus and helps assure that seniors can safely age in their own homes, and be an active part of their communities.
“It’s amazing to be able to be a part of an all-inclusive care approach for seniors. LIFE provides medications, home care, personal care, therapy, medical care, transportation to medical appointments, medical supplies, a day center, support for caregivers, and so much more to help keep seniors at home and out of institutionalized care settings,” said Campbell.
She adds that the LIFE program “provides the vast majority of our participants with these services at absolutely no cost to them. This means no premiums, co-pays, out of pocket costs, or deductibles. Eligible seniors who worry about being able to financially access quality health care no longer have this worry with the opening of LIFE-NWPA.”
As the LIFE program has moved towards its goal of opening its center in Clearfield County, close collaboration and support from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) has been key to coordinating efforts to support eligible seniors.
To learn more about the LIFE program, call 1-844-456-5433 or email info@lifenwpa.org.