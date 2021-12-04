FALLS CREEK — Crystal City Antiques & Consignments at 112 Main St. in Falls Creek is stocked with a variety of antique treasures that someone, somewhere, is surely on the hunt for.
Founder Roger Mikulec, originally from California, now resides in Falls Creek himself, and can remember always going to antique stores throughout his life. The shop – which opened in October – is thoughtfully organized with items he handpicked himself over time.
The name “Crystal City” stems from the former nickname of Falls Creek, when two glass plants were located there. Mikulec, who graduated with a degree in marketing management and spent years working in the bar/restaurant industry, says it was definitely “in his path” to find this space and start his own shop.
Some customers may come in looking for local collectors’ pieces or certain makes and models of something, said Mikulec. One can stumble across just about anything, including glassware, Victorian-era items, primitive cast iron and Goebel figurines, as well as higher-end oil paintings, antique steins, vintage toys, records and comic books, just to name a few.
A sought-after category is antique lamps, according to Mikulec. He carries brightly-colored Fenton lamps from West Virginia, a Dresden signature lamp and even a “Gone with the Wind” lamp. Customers are also known to look for vintage clocks, such as a cuckoo clock, which the shop currently carries.
People also may be searching for local pieces of history that take them back in time, such as original DuBois Budweiser memorabilia. Mikulec also carries a large collection of dishes from the former Jackson China factory in Falls Creek, and is working on the store’s very own “Jackson China room.”
Part of being in the business is also staying up-to-date and knowledgeable on what’s popular, and naming the right price, said Mikulec, things he learned over the years through supply and demand.
It took Mikulec three months to put the store together, and he is still coming up with ideas as he goes. Antique shop items make a unique gift, too, that people won’t find in a big-box store, he added.
Part of the reward for Mikulec, he said, is helping to “beautify someone’s home” and give them that piece of joy. It’s interesting to see what items people collect, too, and get to know the customers who stop in.
Mikulec became knowledgeable in the antique world on his own, traveling to sales, shops and shows over the years. He also does consignments with local collectors and antique vendors, another aspect that keeps the shop’s selection diverse.
The rooms are mostly color-coordinated, with shelves displaying pieces like the “highly sought-after” cobalt-blue glass, amethyst glass and milk glass.
Some pieces even hold parts of Mikulec’s past. Following one of his passions, he collected beach glass, or glass that has been tumbled by surf and sand, off the shores of Lake Erie when he lived there. He then started bottling up pieces of the beach glass and makes jewelry using it, such as earrings and necklaces, which are sold at the shop.
Mikulec also collects uranium glass marbles and “carnival glass,” which used to be given away at carnivals at one time.
Thus far, the feedback about the shop has been very positive, he said, with customers complimenting the well-organized space and selection. Mikulec hopes to attract not just the local antique community, but treasure hunters from surrounding counties as well, being that the shop is also in a high-traffic location.
While driving on Main Street at night, onlookers can see glowing uranium glass items and neon beer signs illuminating the storefront window, one of Mikulec’s favorite aspects.
Crystal City Antiques & Consignments is currently open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. People also have the option to contact Mikulec and make an appointment on the days the store is closed.
Mikulec noted that the shop will have extended holiday hours during the week of December 20.