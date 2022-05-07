NEW BETHLEHEM – Although there are no known sightings of the elusive Bigfoot himself in New Bethlehem Borough, a number of Bigfoot enthusiasts will be able to be spotted at a local eatery later this month for a local chapter meeting of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project.
“Things that can’t be explained are intriguing,” New Bethlehem native Gregg Schrecengost said, explaining that his interest in the paranormal and television shows that document the search for Bigfoot led him to get involved in the statewide organization.
“To me, it’s a kind of entertainment,” he said.
That interest is what brought Schrecengost to his current position as the lead member of the Armstrong and Clarion County chapters of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project, a group formed by longtime Bigfoot researcher Mary Fabian.
Fabian, Schrecengost and a number of others will be on hand Thursday, May 19, at Evermoore’s restaurant in New Bethlehem for the first meeting of the local chapter. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
“It’s a meeting to introduce the organization,” Schrecengost said. “You don’t have to live in Armstrong or Clarion counties to come to the meeting.”
A 1989 Redbank Valley High School graduate, Schrecengost said he attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned a degree in biology. Over time, he has developed an interest in alternative and holistic medicine, and recently graduated from the Pittsburgh School of Massage Therapy with a diploma in massage therapy and neuro-muscular practice. He now lives in the Rural Valley area.
Schrecengost said that while he has never had any encounters with Bigfoot, Fabian, who will speak at the New Bethlehem meeting, had an encounter at a young age. She founded the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project in 2015, with chapters in most counties across the state.
Western Pennsylvania has seen a large and growing interest in Bigfoot, Schrecengost said, pointing to a number of local festivals centered around the elusive legend, as well as movies and television shows that have filmed in the area.
“They get thousands and thousands of reports,” he said of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project, which keeps a map on its website to detail the many sightings.
In addition to Fabian, Schrecengost said that Bill Rigby, the lead member of the Mercer County Bigfoot group, will also be on hand at the New Bethlehem event to talk about his encounters. Other investigators and enthusiasts will also be in attendance.
“You can feel free to share your encounters,” Schrecengost said of the upcoming event. “We’re not going to judge you.”
In fact, he said that the group is always on the lookout for new areas to explore, especially large wooded properties.
“Those are good places to possibly do investigations,” he said.
And, more than anything, he said that the group is just a lot of fun to be a part of.
“Even if you’re not taking it seriously, it’s fun entertainment,” he said, pointing to the big crowds that attend Bigfoot festivals, including the one last year in Marienville. “The kids love that festival.”
Schrecengost said that the New Bethlehem meeting is the perfect lead up to the Marienville event, which will be held June 10-12. Other events coming up include the Bigfoot Barbecue at the Milton Loop Campground near Dayton in September, and a Bigfoot event at Mary’s Unique Gifts along Route 422 near Kittanning in August.
“I’m hoping that we get a good turnout,” Schrecengost said the New Bethlehem meeting. “People are very into the paranormal and mysterious stuff. I think it’s fun.”
For more information, contact Schrecengost at (724) 919-7231 or greggnhs@gmail.com.