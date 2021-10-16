BROCKWAY – The members of Scouts BSA Troop 40 are ready for their annual Halloween Haunted Trail at Failte Acres on Emerald Isle Drive off Arch Street in Brockway.
The event starts Saturday at 5 p.m.
Troop 40 has held the Haunted Trail event for the past three years, and organizer April London said that the event usually brings in 120 people.
“This is our third year having this haunted walk and scavenger hunt event,” London said. “We changed up the route this year so people can see different scenery. We’re trying to make it more fun so people come back every year.”
London said that all the members of Troop 40 helped come up with ideas for the Haunted Trail. Everyone pitched ideas and the group voted.
“We’ll have a witch inside a Hansel-and-Gretel-type house, a graveyard, clowns and other haunters throughout the trail, a guillotine, and there may or may not be a chainsaw involved,” London said. “We’ll also have snacks – hot dogs, walking tacos, and drinks.”
London said that the Troop was looking for more activities, and they decided that they wanted to get the community together. They settled on Halloween and Christmas because those are their favorite holidays. It is a fundraiser for Troop 40. They get donations to pay for supplies, but this year, they did not have as many donations. Brockway Appliance donated cardboard and other materials so they could build their Hansel and Gretel House. However, money raised at these events helps pay for merit badges and other Scouts-related items.
“We mainly do it for the fun,” London said.
Troop 40 has not seen the recruitment it had in the past, but eight Scouts are involved and additional help is coming from Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School where juniors and seniors can get volunteer hours by helping out.
The set-up has been running for three weeks. There is a process to it. They have to map out and clear the path before anything can happen. Then, the Scouts need to decide where each event is going to be set up. Then they need to get supplies. Once that groundwork is laid, they have to build their sets and bring in the props.
“We get small groups who come together,” London said. “We start at 5, so if you have small children and you don’t really want them scared, they can come when it’s light out. They can walk through and see everything without being scared. Once it gets dark, that’s when we really start scaring.”
The trail is around a half mile, and much of it is uphill. 15 or so haunters will be spread out all through the woods. They have radios on them so if something happens, help can be summoned quickly. The path is lined with lights and caution tape to make sure no one steps off the path and ends up in a ravine.
London is grateful for how Failte Acres is helping Troop 40. They have been at this location each year for the Haunted Trail.
“Failte Acres have opened up to us as long as they don’t have any events booked,” she said. “They set up times we can do stuff. We camp out here, we have meetings here, too. We do stuff to help them out – like cleaning pathways, getting Adirondacks set up for campers, and we cut up a downed tree for firewood. That really helps them out, too.”
The eventual plan is to expand the Haunted Trail as interest increases.
London hopes that everyone who comes out has fun and enjoys the jump scares and spooky atmosphere.
“We’re not going to guarantee that you will not be scared,” London said.
The Haunted Trail will open at 5 p.m. this Saturday and again Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23. Admission is $3 per person. There will also be a raffle, and food will be available for purchase.