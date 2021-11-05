CLEARFIELD — The popular YMCA Christmas Parade in Clearfield returns after a one year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
The parade will be held on Saturday, December 4. It kicks off at noon with lineup starting at 11 a.m. at the corner of E. Locust Street and N. 3rd Street in downtown Clearfield, said Clearfield YMCA CEO Don Herres.
Everyone is welcome to march in the parade, and there is no charge but participants are asked to sign up by Friday, Nov. 26, so organizers can make a parade line up, Herres said.
The lineup, he said, is necessary so they have proper spacing for the parade.
The parade starts at the corner of E. Locust Street and N. 3rd Street, and will travel down 3rd Street and turn right on E. Cherry Street, right again on N. 2nd Street and right on E. Locust Street where it will end.
He said the parade typically lasts about 30 minutes depending on the number of participants. Usually 20-25 community groups, Scout troops and businesses march in the parade as does the Clearfield Area High School Marching Band.
Herres said T.D. Fabricating and Welding, of Clearfield, will be in the parade again this year. He noted that the company usually comes up with a creative float to be in the parade.
The marching band is tentatively scheduled to be in the parade as long as it doesn’t conflict with a football game, he said. The Bison football team is in the playoffs and there is a possibility that the parade could conflict with a football game.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in the parade, most likely on a fire truck, Herres said. After the parade everyone is welcome to the free Christmas Party in the YMCA gymnasium where children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa’s elves will also be passing free stockings filled with gifts to the children who see Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be cookies and hot chocolate for everyone and a craft for the children to participate in.
The parade will be held weather permitting as Herres noted that they have had to cancel the parade once before because of a heavy rainstorm. The Christmas Party, however, will be held rain or shine. Usually there are 250-300 children attending the party. Herres said that total is likely double that when parents and family are included in the count.
“That’s the beauty of having it in a large gymnasium,” Herres said. “And we hope everyone comes in and warms up gets something to eat and drink and see Santa and Mrs. Claus. It’s a nice event for everyone and all the kids in the Clearfield area.”