NEW BETHLEHEM — Last year’s events were either canceled or scaled back dramatically. This year, Christmas returns to the Redbank Valley with a vengeance.
It all gets under way today (Saturday, Dec. 4) in New Bethlehem with a quartet of events — two popular returning favorites, and two new additions to the local holiday scene.
The festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. with the return of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade.
Chamber event coordinator Gennie Gerow said that the parade will step off at 1 p.m. and head down Broad Street, ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus into town to start off the Christmas season.
The short parade will also feature the Redbank Valley High School marching band, fire trucks and more.
“Immediately after the parade, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the Redbank Valley History Center for Snack With Santa,” Gerow said, encouraging area children and their families to come to the event in the former Northwest Bank building along Broad Street.
Not only will children be able to visit and have their photos taken with Santa, but each child will also receive a gift bag from the Chamber and area businesses.
“We’re looking for a good turnout of kids,” Gerow said, noting that in the past, the event has attracted 200-plus children to see Santa. “It’s all about the kids.”
Those stopping by to see Santa can also enjoy the Festival of Trees taking place in the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s building.
Society member Deb Huffman said that the historical society and Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting the event, and local businesses were asked to participate by decorating trees.
The response for the first-year event has been great, she said.
“Since this is our first year in our new building, we wanted to host a holiday event and came up with inviting businesses to come in to display a themed tree this year,” Huffman said. “We know this has been done in the community in the past, but our hope was to reignite the energy. And did we ever. We currently have 19 trees that businesses have decorated. I am excited to see this big building lit up for the holidays!”
Participating businesses and organizations include First United National Bank, Edgewood Heights, Charles Leach, The Leader-Vindicator, Redbank Valley Public Library, J&J Snyder, H&R Block, Clarion Forest Visiting Nurse Association, The Brick House Bed and Breakfast, Passages, Clarion County Community Bank, TGIF Solutions-Shellhammer Atwood Agency, Joan’s Creative Cuts, Dr. Tom Kaminsky, TechReady Professionals, Coach Blondie, Subway, Burger King and the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
There will also be model train layouts running for children and families to enjoy.
The Festival of Trees will be ready for visitors at the return of Snack With Santa, as well as the new official New Bethlehem Light Up Night program, which begins at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Many Light Up Nights are done outside,” Huffman said, with weather always an issue. “So that is why we are having a Light Up Night held indoors. People can take their coats off, enjoy some cookies and view some beautiful trees.”
Saturday also features the 4th Annual Christmas Craft Show at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park skating rink from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The craft show will include Christmas crafts and food, as well as an appearance by Santa Claus with a photographer on site.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, the festivities continue with the Redbank Valley Church Association’s Festival of Carols at 7 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
And, looking ahead, the Redbank Valley Historical Society will give the public another chance to check out the Festival of Trees in the decorated History Center next Friday, Dec. 10.
A social time will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the center, featuring cookies and punch, and an opportunity to view the trees and pick out a favorite.
“People can go around and vote on the trees,” society president Cindy Morgan said, noting that people can also vote at Snack With Santa and at the Light Up Night. The business or organization receiving the most votes for its tree will win a historical society print and title of Best In Show.
That will be followed at 6 p.m. with the Historical Christmas Celebration.
Morgan said the concert will feature a number of local musicians, including a quartet from the New Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, flautist Jordonna Bowser, pianist Debbie Green, the New Bethlehem Christmas Band featuring woodwind and brass instruments and led by Benny Gundlach, and the vocal group One Voice, directed by Morgan.