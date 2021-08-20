Recent findings of brook trout at Deer Creek and Potts Run, previously areas with poor water quality, have experts optimistic about the impact of installed treatment systems.
Both streams suffer from abandoned mine drainage (AMD), according to Clearfield County Conservation District Watershed Specialist Kelly Williams. Two treatment systems were constructed to aid in improving the water quality. Williams recently was part of a fishery survey and is excited with the findings.
The treatment system at Deer Creek was completed around the end of 2017, according to Williams. The system utilizes an alkaline material, in this case limestone, to help treat the water. The limestone is covered with compost. “It’s specific to treating iron,” Williams said. “The whole idea behind the compost is it keeps oxygen out of the equation.”
Acidic and metal-laden water, a result of abandoned mine operations, will go into the system. When it leaves the system, it will have a higher pH and the metals will be contained in the system.
Rachel Kester, of Trout Unlimited, spearheaded the project at Potts Run. She remembers sampling the waterway in 2002. The area, even though suffering from abandoned mine drainage, still had signs of life. Many years later, she moved to a place only a mile from the mouth of Potts Run.
The more she explored the area, the more potential she saw. An abandoned mine drainage restoration plan for the Potts Run watershed was created and a treatment system constructed.
Fishery surveys were recently conducted at the mouths of both streams. “If you can find trout at the mouth of a stream, the whole stream can be listed for naturally reproducing wild trout,” said Williams.
A team surveyed Deer Creek previously and within the last month. Two brown trout and three brook trout, including a young-of-year, were found in 2019, according to Williams. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has also done studies in the Deer Creek watershed. Past studies have led to certain segments being on the Naturally Reproducing Trout Streams List, according to the Deer Creek Watershed Implementation Plan.
At the mouth of Potts Run, located near Kellytown Road, the group had previously only found adults, Williams stated. It is difficult to formulate potential conclusions with adults as they can simply be moving through an area. Since young don’t usually move around too much, when they are present, it’s a positive sign of reproduction. This year, for the first time, the group was able to document young-of-year at the mouth of Potts Run.
Williams is happy with the findings at Deer Creek. “The water quality was improved enough that fish could now survive there,” she stated. “Because before, for decades, trout couldn’t survive there. Fish, in general, couldn’t survive there.”
To make matters more impressive, the brook trout are coming off of a rough year. Due to flooding and water levels, the previous year was bad for brook trout reproduction, Williams noted. The trout presence after the past year is telling for experts.
“That means that they were able to survive a poor year for them, so the water quality must be really good,” Williams said.
Williams noted that the entire stream is not officially considered a naturally reproducing wild trout area. There is a process that must be completed in order for this to occur. In the case of Deer Creek, the data were submitted to Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for consideration.
Being officially considered as containing naturally reproducing wild trout has benefits. “If they’re documented, they can be protected,” Williams said. “If something were to be built or some sort of discharge happened, they know they’re there and can try to protect them.”