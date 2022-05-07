The Clearfield County Fair board announced the evening grandstand lineup this year, which will feature the classic rock band Foreigner, the rap and country stars Blanco Brown and Warren Zeiders, truck and tractor pulls — and for the first time, evening harness racing.
The fair announced its lineup on Thursday at noon via Facebook.
Foreigner is probably the fair’s biggest act this year, fair Manager Greg Hallstrom said. They will perform on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Foreigner performed at the fair in 2008 and did extremely well, Hallstrom said. The band continues to draw a large national audience.
Tickets for Foreigner cost $48 for track/bleacher and $43 for Grandstand reserved.
Saturday night’s performance features Blanco Brown, who is a popular national artist. His single “The Git Up” reached No. 1 on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart in 2019 and he performed as a vocalist on the band Parmalee’s popular single, “Just the Way,” according to Blanco Brown’s website.
Warren Zeiders is an up-and-coming country artist from Hershey who recently signed a national record deal with Warner Records and now performs nationally, Hallstrom said. Track and grandstand tickets for the Blanco Brown and Warren Eiders show are $25.
As usual, the Clearfield County Fair Queen competition will be on Sunday and the popular Clearfield Fair parade and fireworks will be on Monday night.
On Tuesday, harness racing will start at 5:30 p.m. this year with local act The Moore Brothers performing immediately afterwards on the main stage at about 8:30 p.m.
Hallstrom said they had been thinking of switching harness racing from the afternoon to the evening for years and decided this is the year to try it.
“It’s something different and something no other fair does,” Hallstrom said.
Thursday and Friday nights will feature truck and tractor pulls. Price is $15 each night.
The fair announced its lineup later than usual because of the difficulty finding acts this year, and they didn’t have the week filled until recently, Hallstrom said.
“It is getting so hard to find entertainment that is affordable,” Hallstrom said. “It’s been an absolute battle.”
He said there is still a lot of artists who are still concerned about COVID-19, so the pool of available acts is still a little bit smaller than usual.
Many acts are only performing in large stadiums or indoor venues this year, and the cost of fuel and inflation has made booking acts even more difficult, Hallstrom said.
He said the fair is pleased with the acts they were able to get.
As for vendors, things are looking “Ok” Hallstrom said. He said a few vendors are dropping out and a few that have multiple booths are cutting back due to high fuel prices and the difficulty getting employees
“It’s just the society we are in today,” Hallstrom said.
For tickets or more information, visit the Clearfield County Fair website at clearfieldcountyfair.com