CURWENSVILLE – The 52nd edition of Curwensville Days will open Sunday, July 10 and conclude Saturday, July 16. The majority of festival events are held at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Road, Curwensville.
Admission and parking are free at the festival. Each evening there will be family friendly entertainment, activities, a variety of food and displays –much of it provided by local nonprofit organizations and businesses.
Curwensville Days planning committee President Missy Sloppy invited the community to attend the festival. “Curwensville Days is a great opportunity to spend time with your family and friends. There are chances throughout the week for those attending to meet old friends they haven’t seen in a while and make new friends. They can enjoy nightly free entertainment and purchase many delicious foods and desserts to try –some of them new this year.”
Sloppy said the committee will host the beautiful baby and cutest pet contests again this year. There are three categories for the baby contest, age infant to 1, age 1-2 and age 2-3. Domestic pets are able to enter the pet contest. Parents and pet owners can bring photos of the contestants to the committee’s booth beginning Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
Festival goers can vote nightly, Monday, July 11, through Thursday, July 14, for their favorite contestant in both competitions by placing a monetary donation in the corresponding container. The babies and pet that collect the most money are named the winners on Friday, July 15. Funds collected from both contests are used by the committee to help to defray festival expenses.
Sunday, July 10, the festival will open with a performance by Christian band, Not Ashamed. The vespers service, sponsored by the Curwensville Ministerium and the Curwensville Community Choir starts at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club will name the recipient of the 2022 Citizen of the Year award.
Monday, July 11, Lynn Norris will present a Zumba demonstration. Disc jockey DJ Super Stew will provide music beginning at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12, disc jockey Zack McGary will provide a variety of music from 7-9 p.m. for festival goers listening and dancing pleasure.
Wednesday, July 13, the Grampian Community Band will perform at 6 p.m. followed by the punk and heavy metal rock band, Less Than Zero.
Thursday, July 14, registration for the annual fiddler’s contest will start at 6 p.m. with categories for youth, teens, adults and senior citizen performers. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. Local artist Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band, with a special appearance by Scott Allegretto as Elvis Presley will perform at the close of the contest at approximately 8 p.m.
Friday, July 15, local variety band, The Moore Brothers, will perform at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 16, late registration for the Susquehanna Class 5K and 10K races, sponsored by the GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club and the Curwensville Lions Club, will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the park. Buses will depart from the park to the races’ starting lines along state Route 969 near the village of Lumber City at 8:30 a.m. The races will begin at 9 a.m. and end at Irvin Park where the winners in each class will be announced following the conclusion.
The Curwensville Regional Development Corp will host a takeout chicken barbecue meal beginning at 10 a.m. in the Northwest Bank parking lot, 426 State St., Curwensville. Meals will be available until 1 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners are $12 each and include a half chicken, coleslaw, potato salad and a cookie.
Registration for the 25th edition of the Curwensville Days Car Show begins at 9 a.m. and continues to noon. The free show is held regardless of weather. Judging in 19 categories will begin at 1 p.m. Class trophies, the Curwensville Days Committee’s President’s Choice, the Mike Farley Memorial, the Leroy Fye Memorial and the Ken Britton Memorial trophies will be awarded beginning at 4 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s annual fireman’s parade steps off through downtown Curwensville onto State Street and makes its way onto Filbert Street and Susquehanna Avenue. The annual procession, featuring bands, twirling units, local celebrities and emergency and fire apparatus, will end at the park.
Winners in the parade’s various categories will be announced prior to the evening’s entertainment, with the band HARDTACK performing on the bandshell stage at approximately 8 p.m.