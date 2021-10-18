DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held its first regular meeting of October on Tuesday afternoon, a day later than normal.
Prior to the meeting, Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell conducted a public hearing on the city’s 2021 Community Development Block Grant program.
The city will use $260,678 of its $317,899 allocation for water line replacement work. The remainder of the money will go for administration.
During the regular meeting, City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the Zonescan leak detection loggers have been in place for 11 months and have detected 19 main line leaks and nine service leaks, all of which have been repaired.
Finding and repairing those leaks saved the city more than 925,000 gallons of treated water per day, or roughly 4 percent of the average annual use of 900 million gallons.
He added that the system detected several leaks on or near Maple Avenue that were not individually repaired but were instead eliminated with the installation of the new water line.
Construction updateWith respect to construction projects, Nasuti reported:
Storm drain and inlet replacement work has begun on Park Avenue from the Sheetz intersection to Maple Avenue. Road work is expected to begin later this month and a detour will be put in place. Current plans are to finish the work by Thanksgiving.
On Maple Avenue, restoration and seeding has begun and driveway repairs will begin soon. Paving has been mostly completed.
On Stockdale Street, the water line on East Scribner Avenue has been installed and work on a second line is under way. The work in this area is estimated to be completed by mid-November.
Cherry says ‘thank you’City Solicitor Toni Cherry thanked the council for agreeing to a new four-year contract with her law firm, Gleason, Cherry and Cherry, to continue as solicitor.
She said it is “a real privilege to serve the city,” especially given the sincerity and commitment to service of the city manager and employees and the mayor and city council.
Bernardo excusedCouncilwoman Diane Bernardo was excused from the meeting.
Upcoming meetingsThe council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.