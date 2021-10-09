HARRISBURG — The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship (PA Wilds Center) has announced the recipients of the 2021 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. These individuals, businesses, events and places from across the region will be honored in a virtual celebration this fall.
Don Schmidt of DuBois was honored with the Conservation Stewardship Award.
A retired mechanical engineer, Schmidt is a longtime volunteer for conservation organizations such as Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat and others. Schmidt works undetected on many of his projects, which can range from spending a day in Quehanna Wild Area with a small group replacing and cleaning Wood Duck and Bluebird boxes on frozen marshes to participating in highway litter cleanups. Schmidt has taken on the responsibility of maintaining an American Chestnut planting site that was done in 2014. Twice a year he trims the overgrowth within the 1-1/4 acre site that has 525 original trees. The site is maintained entirely by weed trimmer as the terrain is far too rough to trim by any other means. He personally supplies the fuel for the trimmers and pays for all the other supplies.
Mickayla Poland of St. Marys was recognized with the Great Design Award.
Poland is a graphic designer and painter who has embraced local wildlife in her art. She is known for her love for Pennsylvania, Elk County, and the PA Wilds because her business, PA Made LLC, is all about supporting and showcasing subjects from the Commonwealth. Much of her original artwork features the wildlife of the area. She has also worked with the Elk County Conservation District on projects and works with local children to help them promote their community. For example, she recently completed a series of storm drain murals for the Elk County Conservation that will help educate people about the importance of keeping stormwater and runoff water clean.
The awards are typically distributed during the PA Wilds Center’s annual dinner. However, this year’s in-person dinner, originally planned for Nov. 4, has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 risks and concerns. Instead, this year’s Champion Awards will be distributed to winners in small groups and celebrated online to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19. Videos and photos will be shared on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, @thepawilds.
“Each year, our organization recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations, programs, communities and places that exemplify the great work being done across the region to develop nature tourism and the outdoor recreation economy in a way that creates jobs, diversifies local economies, inspires stewardship and improves quality of life. This year will be no different in that regard,” said Ta Enos, Founder and CEO of the PA Wilds Center.
“We are so incredibly excited to honor the recipients of these nine awards. The artists, entrepreneurs and volunteers involved in these pursuits have shown pride in our region and commitment to our natural assets and communities. They have also been both resilient and resourceful in the face of the pandemic, traits that are uplifted in our very own brand principles. We hope that the new format for celebrating their achievements will allow even more people to join in the process this year!”
The PA Wilds is a 13-county region that includes the counties of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren, and northern Centre. The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc., is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to integrate conservation and economic development in a way that inspires the communities of the PA Wilds.