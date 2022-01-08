CLEARFIELD –Clearfield YMCA CEO Don Herres gave a few tips for people who are trying to keep New Year’s resolutions to lose weight and get in shape.
Before starting an exercise program, one should check with their health care professional on how much exercise is safe for them to do, Herres said.
One of the best exercises for someone just starting out is walking, Herres said. One doesn’t need a fitness club membership or an expensive treadmill to go for a walk, and when the weather is bad, one can walk in large stores and malls, according to Herres.
For many people, having a friend to exercise with is also beneficial. Having someone to exercise with often makes it more likely for a person to do the activity and stick to it longer.
Picking up a sport or activity that one enjoys to do is also a good idea.
“If you enjoy the activity, it won’t even feel like exercise,” Herres said.
Racquet sports such as tennis, racquetball and pickle ball are a good choice for fitness because they exercise multiple muscle groups, improve balance and hand-eye coordination, strengthen the heart and lungs and are a lot of fun, Herres said. They are also activities one can pick up at any age, Herres said.
And Herres said it is never too late to start a new sport.
Plus if one plays a sport that they enjoy, not only do they benefit from playing the sport but people are often more motivated to exercise outside of the sport to improve their game.
Weight training is also helpful because muscle tissue burns more calories, so adding muscle tissue raises one’s metabolism, allowing them to burn more calories throughout the day, Herres said.
One can use weight lifting equipment like free weights or weight machines or one can do body weight exercises such as pushups, crunches and squats in the comfort of their own home, Herres said.
“The important thing is to do something,” Herres said.
Herres also said it is important to set realistic goals and then break it down into small steps. Start out slow and increase your exercise.
For example, when starting out, a realistic goal would be walking three days a week. And after doing that for a while one can increase the number of days.
“There will be setbacks,” Herres said. “But when these setbacks happen it is important to not completely give up.”
It is also important to be flexible in your schedule. Oftentimes things come up and you don’t have an hour to exercise.
But he said, one can use the time that they have wisely.
Eventually, if one sticks with it, exercise becomes a habit and a part of one’s regular routine, Herres said.
For weight loss, a good rule of thumb is to lose one pound, a person has to burn 3,500 calories. So if you can reduce your calories by 250 calories and exercise for 250 calories, that is 500 calories a day or one pound a week. So if a person has a goal of losing 20 pounds, it will take about 20 weeks.