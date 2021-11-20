CURWENSVILLE — After a year’s hiatus created by COVID-19, Grampian Community Band is returning for its annual holiday performance.
Director Cindy Penvose said her all-volunteer group is ready to return to the interest that unites them — making music.
“We did not have a Christmas concert in 2020 because of COVID-19 and this fall, so many of the band’s members reached out to me because they wanted to get back to playing their instruments and making music together as a band. They said they missed that live music and the feeling that playing together gave them,” Penvose said.
The band has not performed as a whole since its Christmas concert in 2019, she said, adding it also missed out on performing throughout the community in 2020.
Penvose said the band currently has 19 musicians ranging in age from 19 to in their 70s. She said the group is somewhat smaller than it has been in previous years. “Some people are currently taking a break and are waiting until they are ready to come back.”
Those attending the Christmas concert set for 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at the Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church will hear a lineup of seasonal and holiday selections. The church is located at 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.
The approximately 45-minute program includes a little bit of everything from traditional carols to secular tunes. “It’s holiday music from ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel’ to ‘Three Jazzy Kings’ and ‘Baby, it’s Cold Outside,’” she said.
Elaine Elensky, of Grampian, is also returning to sing “White Christmas” accompanied by the band. The audience will be invited to sing along with her, Penvose noted.
Donations will be accepted at the concert. All funds collected will be given to the Curwensville Ministerium for its projects to help residents of the Curwensville Area School District.
The band has been practicing since October at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s band room. Penvose said the band members are very appreciative of the district allowing them to rehearse there. “We are lucky and very thankful to Curwensville School District for allowing us to use the practice room. It makes it very nice for us.”
Penvose said the band is grateful to be together again. “Most of the band has been together for a long time. They are all very talented musicians. Everybody is just really excited for the concert.”
Those attending the concert are not required to wear masks, if they have been vaccinated. “However they feel comfortable,” Penvose said.