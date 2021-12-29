LAJOSE — A Harmony 4-H Club member has earned herself distinction that few members obtain.
Macy Hughes, of LaJose, the daughter of Tom and Sherry Hughes, of LaJose, and a senior at Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School, recently completed 4-H’s Diamond Clover program.
The program’s project criteria requires 4-H members plan and accomplish a broad range of age-appropriate tasks.
“I decided to pursue the Diamond Clover Award because I have completed all other Clover levels through completing various activities throughout my years in 4-H. These included showing livestock at my local fairs and attending various state-led 4-H workshops,” Hughes said.
For her project, she reported working with Craig Sneath, of Sneath Fire Safety of LaJose, to create a virtual fire safety video.
“I had to plan an activity to teach members of my community about a topic I believed would be influential. For my project, I chose the topic of fire safety. I believed this could benefit my community because it is something that has not been done before.”
Hughes said, because of the pandemic, developing an outline for the project and creating her video took some time.
“I started planning my fire safety project in 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions prohibited any in-person gatherings. Because of those restrictions, I decided to create a virtual video about fire safety. To create my video, I partnered with Craig Sneath, of Sneath Fire Safety, to assist with a demonstration on the proper way to extinguish a fire. I would like to thank Craig Sneath for his commitment to educating our community and assisting with the success of my service-learning project,” she said.
Along with the demonstration, Hughes also created a PowerPoint demonstration that she added into the video.
She said after editing and several run-throughs, the video was completed in August, 2021.
“To share my video with the community I collaborated with the Harmony Grange to share my video through its social media platforms and website,” Hughes said.
Hughes is a 10-year member of Clearfield County 4-H and has served in various capacities in her club and through the 4-H program.
“I have continued in 4-H because of the community outreach and leadership skills that the program strengthens,” she said.
Hughes said she will receive the Diamond Clover award January 30 at the state Leadership Conference.
Hughes said working through the program and her project gave her a great deal of personal satisfaction. “Accomplishing the Diamond Clover level has helped me strengthen many aspects of my leadership skills and make a difference in my community.”
Clearfield County 4-H Youth Development Educator Hannah Alexander said she is very excited about Hughes’ accomplishment.
“The Pennsylvania State 4-H Clover Award Program is an achievement program developed to encourage 4-H members to engage in various projects and activities. In addition, this program encourages members to engage and acquire seven leadership life skills: communicating, decision-making and problem-solving, getting along with others, learning to learn, managing, understanding self, and working in groups.
“The state’s 4-H Clover program encompasses leadership skill development in 4-H members as they grow in the 4-H program. It has six different levels, with the sixth, Diamond Level, being the most prestigious. To earn the Diamond Clover, a 4-H member must complete various leadership tasks and conduct a major service learning project to complete the Diamond level. The Diamond Level takes two 4-H program years to complete, with the first year for planning and the second year for implementation.
“Diamond Level achievers in Clearfield County 4-H receive a full scholarship to attend the state 4-H State Leadership Conference, where Macy will be recognized in a state awards presentation,” Alexander said.