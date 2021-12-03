Supply chain problems and the earlier start to deer season is hurting local firearm and ammunition sales but archery sales have been strong, according to local retailers.
Manager Bob Grimminger, of Bob’s Army & Navy of Clearfield said sales this hunting season have been slow. He said supply chain issues have caused some shortages in firearms but there are severe shortages of ammunition.
He said a lot of people have been coming into the store to purchase ammunition but they have to turn them away because they don’t have the product.
“Getting product in the store is our main issue,” Grimminger said.
And he said there appears to be less hunters in the area.
Plus he said last year said when the state Game Commission moved rifle season up from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving it hurt local hunting sales significantly.
He said many people who hunt in Clearfield County are from out of the area. And in the past when hunting season started on the Monday after Thanksgiving, hunters would drive to their camps in the Clearfield County area on Friday and do their shopping locally over the weekend.
Since the change, hunters are still driving up on Friday, but with hunting season starting on Saturday they are buying their ammunition and firearms earlier in the week near their homes instead of buying them when they come Clearfield because there isn’t enough time to do so, Grimminger said.
But he said archery sales have been good and there seems to be more bow hunters in the area now.
And archery supplies aren’t seeing the same shortages as firearms and ammunition. Although there have been some shortages in some bows, there haven’t been shortages in arrows or bolts, Grimminger said.
Manger Pat Malloy of Jim’s Sports Center also said their archery business has been booming since last year.
Malloy said with the pandemic people are looking are looking to do more things outside.
“Anything outdoor related, camping supplies, bicycles, archery, are getting in short supply,” Malloy said.
Archery season is over for now but it will be starting again after Christmas, Malloy said.