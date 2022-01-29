CLEARFIELD –Local leaders mourned the loss of Donald Shaw, 81, of Clearfield who died earlier this month.
“He was a great friend to the police department and all of Clearfield,” Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department said. “He will be missed.”
In 2019 Clark presented Shaw with a plaque for his years of financial support to the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Shaw was born in Plymptonville and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1958. He was also a former police officer with the Clearfield Borough Police Department and a retired member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
In his retirement, Shaw returned to Clearfield and donated thousands of dollars to local causes especially local police and fire departments, often funding the purchase of important safety equipment.
In addition, Shaw also donated generously to local charitable organizations such as the Victim Witness Office, local veterans organizations and made substantial donations so two local high school students could go on mission trips.
“He was a great fried to Clearfield Borough, police and fire especially and the CRC (Clearfield Revitalization Corporation),” Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said. “It’s a great loss to our community.”
“Mr. Shaw was someone I had hoped to get to know better in my new position as mayor,” Mayor Mason Strouse of Clearfield said. “I learned of the generosity he shared with our community which usually went unnoticed or was not acknowledged. He never wanted praise or adoration. He just wanted a better Clearfield.”
Shaw was also involved in numerous organizations including the Clearfield County Veteran’s Advisory Committee, the Clearfield County Crimestoppers, a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of the Police and chairman of the Clearfield-Lawrence Joint UCC Board of Appeals, the county Solid Waste Authority and the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Authority.
In a 2016 article, The Progress (a partner publication of the Tri-County Weekend) asked Shaw why he contributes so much to local organizations. He said his Coast Guard pension had been good to him so he tries to help out others with it.
“I just try to make life a little bit better for people,” Shaw said.