BROOKVILLE — Three residents of Jefferson County came home as winners from the Pennsylvania Farm Show, held January 7-14 in Harrisburg.
Scholarship
Tayler Rafferty, of Brookville, was one of 13 recipients a 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show scholarship. She was recognized for her outstanding leadership and achievements in 4-H.
The daughter of Gregg and Beth Rafferty, Tayler is a student at Penn State DuBois, where she is majoring in Agricultural and Extension Education and Wildlife Technology, with plans to become “an agricultural educator in the near future.”
“I have been able to have amazing opportunities and experiences through 4-H,” Tayler Rafferty said. “I want others to gain the knowledge and skills I have gained through agriculture.”
She has been a member of Jefferson County 4-H for 11 years, serving as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer for her clubs. Rafferty has shown lambs at the PA Farm Show for eight years, where she also participated in the Young Shepherds program.
Along with the $4,000 Farm Show scholarship, she received an additional $2,000 scholarship as a Penn State student.
State Sen. Cris Dush congratulated Tayler, saying, “I have enjoyed watching Tayler’s journey for my entire eight years as an elected official (in both the state House and Senate), and I’m thrilled she’s following in the footsteps of those who encouraged and supported her on her journey. Good luck in all your future endeavors, Tayler! You’ll make an awesome ag teacher someday.”
State Rep. Brian Smith said, “Tayler is a smart, hard-working young lady. She will go on to do great things for our community and Commonwealth!”
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation was established in 1993. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 million scholarships to 395 worthy 4-H and FFA youth.
Market lamb
For the second year in a row, 12-year-old Calista Reitz, of Punxsutawney, showed a prize-winning market lamb at the Farm Show.
In 2022 and again in 2023, Reitz won a fifth-place ribbon for her lamb.
As Jefferson County’s winner in the Junior PA Preferred cookie baking contest, she also competed in that event at the Farm Show. Although she did not place this year, Reitz said she “already has ideas for the 2024 show.”
The daughter of Cindie Reitz, she is in the seventh grade at Punxsutawney Area High School.
She has been a member of the Gateway 4-H Club for seven years, where she also shows horses. Reitz also competes in gymnastics with Prime Athletics.
Chocolate cake
Jessica Colgan, of Punxsutawney, was a winner at the Farm Show with her Chocolate Almond Joy Cake, baked with a coconut filling and buttercream icing.
She has been making prize-winning cakes since 2018, when her angel food cake won first prize on the local level and qualified her for the state competition. She was not able to go to the Farm Show that year, but kept on baking, and qualified in 2022 with her chocolate and angel food cakes. In 2022 her chocolate cake finished in the top 10 at the Farm Show.
Last year she again qualified with her chocolate and angel food cakes, and this year she was one of the top winners at the Farm Show.
Colgan said she baked the cake and made the icing at home, then “put them together” in her hotel room in Harrisburg “the night before the competition.” This year her baking skills placed her fifth out of 68 entries in the event.
Colgan said she enjoys baking, but “cakes are my main thing.” She is already planning for this year’s local fairs, in the hope of going to the 2024 Farm Show as a winner.
To be entered in the competitions, “cakes have to be made from scratch,” she said. “With the chocolate cake, chocolate has to be a key ingredient. With the angel food cakes, you can use your imagination.” The competition is open to amateur bakers only.
Colgan has been involved with the fair since childhood. She was a member of the Gateway 4-H Club from age 8 through her first year in college. She showed horses and rabbits and still “enjoys participating in the fair.” Along with her baked good, she also enters arts and crafts in the general exhibits.
She works for ARC in DuBois and also is active in the Trailblazers Saddle Club.