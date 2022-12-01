CURWENSVILLE –The much-loved Christmas pageant, The Search for Peace, is returning.
Performances are set for Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Curwensville United Methodist Church. The church is located at 602 State St., Curwensville.
Shows will be at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days.
Last performed in 2017, the production in its 59th year, has been on hiatus since 2018 after the church announced its members were taking a much-needed year or two to regroup and find some new volunteers to assist with preparing for and putting on the pageant. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced the cancellation of many indoor events in 2020 and 2021.
Lois Richards of Curwensville and Mark Barrett of Bells Landing stepped up to serve as the pageant’s co-directors. Jim Sopic of Curwensville will serve as the vocal coach and music director. The performances are narrated by Lauren Holland and Charlie Wall, both of Curwensville.
Richards said the trio is excited to oversee the pageant that so many consider to be an essential part of their holiday traditions.
The church’s sanctuary has been transformed, through the addition of several small stages and a number of props into the village of Bethlehem, where many of the scenes take place.
The pageant tells the story of the birth of Christ and man’s rejection of his message that he came to save those who believe. Written by the late Laura Wright, the story is related through narration, drama and music.
Church history states in 1960, Wright was searching for a play for her Sunday school students to perform. She did not find any established script of the story of the birth of Christ that she liked. A fellow parishioner suggested she compose her own. She did and the production has become a tradition for many.
“The Christmas story told, mostly in narration and music, encourages individuals to make their own search for peace. The scene that is the most poignant to me is the one with the bigots. Each of them is singing their own song and are in discord but when they each come to know Christ and are doing his will they begin singing in harmony,” Richards said.
More than 125 volunteers, many of whom make up the cast, have been refining their roles and practicing their music for weeks. Other volunteers are creating backdrops, preparing costumes, checking electricity and lights and doing sound checks.
Richards noted a number of the performers carry out dual roles, requiring even more practice times.
Many of the church’s parishioners and volunteers from the community are involved with the production, even if they don’t act. Richards said those jobs include tailoring and repairing costumes, building sets, helping performers practice and providing meals on performance nights.
“There are a lot of details,” she said.
Richards said she is grateful to the community for stepping up and their desire that the pageant continue. “We had so many people come out to help with getting the church ready for the production and setting up,” she explained.
Seating for individuals and small groups for each performance are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are accepted for large groups however guests must be in their seats by 3 p.m. for the 3:30 shows and 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. shows or the seats will be opened to the public.
A free-will offering will be taken at each show.
Much of the pageant is performed in total darkness and there are a number of loud sounds which may prove unsettling to small children. The church’s nursery will be open during performances but it is not staffed, Richards said.
To reserve seating or for additional information, call the church at 814-236-1976 or email curwensvilleumc@verizon.net.