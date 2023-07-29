You may recall that over a year ago I heard from a reader, Vernon “Butch” VanAlstine, who mentioned he thought my outdoor articles were tolerable, but why couldn’t I talk some about some of the northcentral PA women who enjoy fishing and hunting and the outdoors? Butch enthusiastically recommended my reaching out to his granddaughter, Brooke VanAlstine, who is an avid outdoor adventurer here in northcentral PA – she’s a rattlesnake hunter, a hunter of wild game, and an ardent fisher of the streams of the PA Wilds.
Brooke and I share some common interests around the outdoors, but she also holds a passion for preparing the fish and game she catches that is definitely a gift. The day after we had our initial conversation, we had a date on the calendar for a unique and enjoyable picnic –a summer supper at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.
During the day, Brooke is a hardworking office manager for Buerk’s Septic Service in St. Marys. She enjoys cooking any dish that has wild game meat in it, preferably small game, and fish that she catches, and has the satisfaction that she, herself has rendered and prepared from the woods and streams directly to the table.
Before our pre-summer picnic we connect about logistics and discussion about the menu. Brooke says that the season is perfect for a “trifecta” – some smoked trout, venison kielbasa, and her signature trout burgers with curry-lime mayo.
So, we start the picnic off with some smoked trout prepared from fish she caught from the East Branch of the Allegheny River. She also made it before for a picnic we enjoyed last year, and it’s the best smoked fish I’ve ever tasted. Smoky and seasoned with great, unique flavors – absolutely delicious. Brooke also brings plenty of juicy venison kielbasa sausages with sautéed yellow and Vidalia onions that are completely off the hook! And then lastly, amazing trout burgers she’s prepared that are full of chunks of delicious trout with enough bread crumbs to keep the trout patties together, but don’t get in the way of the sweet taste of the trout she’s caught and prepared so nicely. She’s paring it with curry-lime mayonnaise to add a unique flavor boost. The mayo is rich and creamy with a slightly citrusy tang, and a hint of curry.
The day is pretty spectacular all the way around. The weather is sunny and mild, and we catch up on her family, her work, outdoor goings on, and her plans to welcome rattlesnake hunting season in the next week or so. She’s a great outdoor game chef but also daring!
After a very pleasant afternoon picnic at Parker Dam, we talk about getting together for our next seasonal picnic. Nothing specific on the menu yet as it will depend on what Brooke will harvest in the northcentral Pennsylvania outdoors. I guess we’ll just have to see.
If you feel up to trying your hand at gourmet trout burgers here’s Brooke’s recipe:
TROUT BURGERS
Burgers – (makes 4-6 burgers) ingredients:
1 lb. trout, boneless and skinless
1/2 cup mayo
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. white pepper
2 tsp. dill, mined (dry dill is fine to use if you don’t have fresh)
2 tsp. chives, mined (dry chives are fine to use if you don’t have fresh)
Curry-lime mayo:
3/4 cup mayo
3/4 tsp. curry powder
3 tsp. lime juice
For Burgers:
Brioche buns (toasted)
Lettuce
Sliced tomato
Thinly-sliced cucumber (optional)
Sliced avocado (optional)
Directions:
1. Finely dice skinless, boneless trout and combine in a bowl with the remaining burger ingredients except for the oil. Cover and refrigerate for 1-4 hours and allow the mixture to chill and bind.
2. Combine the curry-lime mayo ingredients and set aside in the fridge until they are ready to serve.
3. Heat a skillet (cast iron is best) over medium to high-medium heat, then add the oil. From chilled trout mixture into patties and cook until browned on both sides and the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, or about 4–5 minutes on each side.
4. Assemble trout burgers with curry-lime mayo and desired fixings.
So, the summer picnic at Parker Dam is off the charts enjoyable. Each dish was unique and excellent, and I got to take home some leftovers! The smoked trout was terrific and was enjoyed over the next couple of days. The venison kielbasa sliced with French bread and cheeses as a snack, and the trout burgers didn’t make it past dinner the night after our picnic!
My picnics with this bright, outdoor spirit are always marquee events, and the conversation and fellowship are always first rate. I look forward to the next Parker Dam supper with great anticipation, and I’m grateful to call Brooke my friend.