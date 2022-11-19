You may recall my sharing an article recently about my introduction to a young lady, Brooke VanAlstine, who’s an avid outdoorswoman, and an accomplished culinary talent with the game she harvests. Brooke likes to fish and prepare the trout she catches in the streams of central Pennsylvania using unique recipes. She does the same with the game she pursues as well, preferring small game as a routine meal, but she knows how to prepare deer and other larger game animals using the same approach. After our initial conversation a few months ago, we decided that instead of a fishing or hunting outing, we’d meet for a game picnic at Parker Dam at one of the covered pavilions to enjoy a trout dinner provided courtesy of Brooke — a trout meal caught, processed and prepared with incredible attention to detail and absolutely delicious.
We enjoyed that afternoon and the opportunity to get to know each other, and Brooke’s trout chowder, smoked trout, and trout dip were treats that were savory, delicious and particularly unique. We enjoyed this wonderful supper at Parker Dam under a covered pavilion between during fall rain showers, and shared some great conversation. At the end of supper, I suggested maybe continued “seasonal picnics” and she heartily agreed.
A few weeks ago, I emailed Brooke thinking that Thanksgiving is fast approaching and maybe another game supper – a Thanksgiving with a story about a fall seasonal dish at Parker Dam. She replied promptly, and was in enthusiastic agreement.
On a sunny Sunday, we meet at Parker Dam at 2 p.m. under the same covered pavilion for a special “game Thanksgiving.” The difference today is that the sun is out, and the temperature is 71 degrees. Like our previous supper, the park is quiet and it’s as beautiful as ever. I arrive and Brooke is already at the pavilion. And she’s invited her grandparents to join us. Brooke’s grandfather, Vernon “Butch” VanAlstine is retired from the PA Fish & Game Commission. Brooke’s grandmother, Jan, is an avid baker and has made goodies for an elementary school in St. Marys for years. They’re warm, wonderful people.
Today Brooke has decided to make one of her favorite dishes, Squirrel Brunswick Stew. It’s rich and savory and reminds me of a chicken dish. It’s loaded with delicious ingredients and she’s just made it this morning (I’ll include the recipe below). I contribute to our Thanksgiving supper as well with a homemade potato leek soup –my good friend Eric Wilson and his son Matt picked some leeks on a hillside in DuBois and shared a bag load with me that I cleaned and put in the freezer a couple of months ago. And lastly, Jan’s brought a batch of off the hook chocolate chip cookies. They’re moist as she uses yogurt as an ingredient and they’re just amazingly chewy and melt in your mouth!
Squirrel Brunswick Stew:
- 4 squirrels cleaned and quartered (plus rib cage and loin meat)
- 1 lemon, cut in half
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 TSP cayenne pepper
- 1 TBSP sea salt
- 3 strip bacon, diced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup of beer
- 3 cups crushed tomatoes
- 2 cups red potatoes, skin on, diced
- 2 cups okra, cut into bite-size pieces (can use frozen)
- 1 cup canned chickpeas
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn
- 1 TBSP Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Place squirrel pieces in pot and cover with water
- Add lemon halves, rosemary, bay leaf, cayenne and salt, bring to boil, then lower heat to simmer
- Cook until meat tender (1 hour – younger squirrel meat will tenderize more quickly)
- Once meat is tender turn off heat and let liquid cool
- Remove squirrel pieces from liquid and remove meat from bones, then discard bones
- In a separate pot, render the bacon
- Add onion and garlic and cook until softened
- Deglaze the pot with beer, scraping brown bits at bottom of the pot
- Add tomatoes, potatoes, okra, chickpeas, corn and stir
- Add 2 cups of the squirrel cooking liquid and stir in
- Add squirrel meat and Worcestershire sauce and simmer 1 hour
- Season with salt and pepper to taste
- (It’s best to let stew stand for several hours before serving for best flavor)
We have enjoyable conversation about family, the outdoors, work, and the fantastic meal we’re eating. And we agree that this Thanksgiving is a very special event for us here.
We also share what we’re thankful for individually – Brooke: “I’m thankful for the simple things and my family and friends. Thankful for my boyfriend, and success in life and work and the fact I love my job. I’m thankful I can hunt, forage, and fish to clear my mind.” Jan: “I am thankful for this great country we live in, even with its flaws, and for my family who I love more than life itself.” And Butch: “I am thankful for my children and my grandchildren.” Sounds to me like the priorities at this table are exactly where they’re supposed to be.
I, too have much to be thankful for –my health, my job, the opportunity to share my outdoor adventures, my wonderful friends, my amazing family, especially my son, Patrick, and my daughter, Kayleigh. Being their dad has been a memorable privilege, and the best job I will ever have –and I thank God every day for it.
So, what about you? What are you thankful for in this wonderful season of Thanksgiving?