There’s nothing better than receiving a call from a friend who’s actively involved with the Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) group, about my availability for a “field trip” on a late fall weekday in central PA. He suggests we meet at PWHU headquarters in Penfield off Route 255, and reminds me to bring my camera. I’m all in. I don’t know where we’re headed, but I’m game.
It’s a beautiful November weekday, temperature in the early afternoon in the low 60s, not a cloud in the sky, and he offers to drive. We meet at the PWHU headquarters and hop in his pickup. We head toward Benezette and take a right, on Route 153 and head towards I-80. About 4 miles south, we turn right and follow Anderson Creek on a beautiful farm road, with nobody in sight either way. We continue to the DuBois Reservoir and head further west.
Today will be about exploring the Eastern Continental Divide. Where I come from in California, the Continental Divide represents a massive divide and that extends from north of the US to parts south of our country, Mexico, central and south America. It’s an amazing visual treat, and I’ve personally traveled out west in Colorado and other regions where the Divide, running pretty much straight north and south, offers dramatic views and white knuckle driving experiences. The water flows in the various waterways from snow, rain and other moisture on the western side of the Divide, meandering west where they eventually end up in the Pacific Ocean.
In Pennsylvania, it may be less stark and less talked about, but it’s really very cool because we have a fairly significant Eastern Continental Divide right here in our backyard in Clearfield County. The streams and waterways divert rather dramatically here. We drive to Rockton – to Southern Continental Divide Road, and we follow it north and east. We pass Orner Farms off Home Camp Road, and along the actual Divide, it becomes the Northern Continental Divide Road. The streams on either side of the hills and ridges slope naturally east and west. I’ve really never thought about the significance of any other Divide (and there are a handful in North America) and where all the water from streams, rivers and tributaries will go. Here in central PA on the Eastern Continental Divide, the eastern water flows travel south and east, the tributaries locally consisting of Bliss Run, Mountain Run, Bennett Branch (at Penfield), Sinnemahoning Creek (at Driftwood), and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River (at Keating) flow into the Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace, MD, and then into the Atlantic Ocean.
We make a couple more stops on our field trip. Off of Continental Divide Road we check a Continental Divide “scarecrow” that’s on an easement off to the left driving northeast on South Continental Divide Road. Not sure if this statue has any significance, but it’s unique and I’m sure it has something to do with this Divide in Clearfield County that separates water flows from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Yeah, there’s something to it.
We travel further north and get back on Route 255 heading back towards the PWHU headquarters. Just a short distance up the hill, we pull over on the right side of the road to check out some significant points of interest. We walk along an open area that was formerly the site of “RK Nelson Gun Smiths.” I’ve done a little research –in the 40s and 50s, RK Nelson was indeed an artisan creating rifles of the highest quality in Clearfield County. My friend tells me he’s had the opportunity to fire an RK Nelson rifle, and remarks on the unique, high-quality craftsmanship of these guns. We spot remnants of an aged, elaborate wooden sign that’s broken and in decay in the pasture. The sign was erected to commemorate this Divide, destroyed in a traffic accident two decades ago, and in recent times, two brothers working on an Eagle Scout project fabricated a replacement, paying homage to the Divide with an added sign panel commemorating PWHU.
We cross Route 255 and head up Parrish Road and drive a half mile to one of the most beautiful vistas of central PA that I’ve ever seen. We walk across a pasture and look eastward to a tiny spot almost 17 miles out where we see a crest rising above the landscape about 2,200 above sea level. There’s a “notch” along the ridge that rises an additional 200 feet above the ridge and shares that at a certain point of the day, the notch actually reflects the setting sun. It’s beautiful. We drive up the road a little further to the pasture on the hilltop, and to the left here’s a sign signifying the Eastern Continental Divide. Another stunning vista.
Any moisture that falls on this hillside pasture will eventually end up making its way south and east to Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean or south and west to the Gulf of Mexico. On the western flows, the stream systems include Sandy Lick Creek, into Red Bank Creek (in Brookville), the Allegheny River (at Wattersonville), the Ohio River (at Pittsburgh), the Mississippi River (at Cairo, MO), and dumping into the Gulf of Mexico.
To think that the waterways of central PA cover literally thousands of miles, providing life and sustenance to aquatic and land-dwelling mammals is really quite remarkable. Check out the Eastern Continental Divide, pack some snacks for a great field trip right here in Clearfield County!