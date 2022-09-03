CORSICA — Debbie Stephens started a clothing giveaway 16 years ago, her own previous need presenting the opportunity to see a greater need locally.
“The Christian Missionary Alliance that used to be by the university in Clarion had a very small one (clothing giveaway),” Stephens said. “They had a very small room and just had a small amount of clothing. I was married at the time and had four kids and we were in need. But I saw a definite need in the whole area.
“We have a large room at our church (Pisgah Presbyterian Church) and I really thought we could do it on a much larger scale. I started very small, probably only five or six tables of clothing and now we fill the entire fellowship hall. It goes out in the hallway, we fill the whole narthex. We just have an incredible amount of clothing now.”
This year’s annual Pisgah Giving Closet free clothing giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica. In addition to basic clothing items, other apparel, such as coats, jackets, hats, gloves, shoes and boots are typically available.
“Members of the congregation and community make the clothing donations. We advertise (for donations) a lot on Facebook. We’re pretty well known for it (the clothing giveaway). Collection started in mid-August because we just don’t have storage space,” Stephens said.
“A lot of people wash them (their clothing donations), but some people don’t have the means or time to do that. We ask that items be in good condition. If something is ripped, torn, stained, if an item was from some great grandmother in the 1950s and is totally out of style, we get rid of those items.”
With that being noted, she added, “We don’t put items out if it’s not something we wouldn’t wear or have our family wear. We don’t expect people (to take anything) because they’re getting it for free, to have to take items that aren’t usable.”
Approximately three-fourths of all donated clothing is distributed. Despite there being no limit on how much an individual can take, it is asked that people be reasonable.
“We’ve had a couple times that we’ve had to say ‘hey, you know, leave some for somebody else,’” Stephens said. “We also found out some people we’re taking items and turning around and selling them. We obviously don’t want that, we want the items to go to somebody who needs them.”
Donations are being accepted up through Thursday, Sept. 8. A drop-off schedule can be found on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Pisgah-Presbyterian-Church-Corsica-PA-841283656030006). Items can also be dropped-off at other times by leaving them under the overhang at the church’s main doors.
Though household items, such as coffee pots, pans and toys are not accepted because of a lack of space, donations of cribs, high chairs and seat swings that might be needed by individuals with babies are welcomed.
Monetary donations are also appreciated, with funds going toward the purchase of items that might be in short supply.
Stephens noted a particular need for unopened packages of socks and underwear. All ages and sizes are wanted, but especially for small boys.
In addition to clothing, Stephens will also be distributing personal hygiene products, depending upon what is received in donations. Diapers might also be available.
“We asked for body wash and shampoo, shaving supplies, deodorant, feminine hygiene products (to be donated). A professor from the university (Pennwest-Clarion) contacted me and had bins full of feminine hygiene products. Students had collected them, but they never got to distribute them,” Stephens said.
“Depending on how much we get, what we get, we try to give every family at least body wash and shampoo.”
About two dozen volunteers help sort, organize, hang and fold clothing prior to the event, with a small group on hand during the giveaway to assist with locating items or carrying things.
According to Stephens, people begin lining up for the clothing giveaway at 8 a.m. (an hour before the doors open), with the line sometimes snaking around the church.
There are no financial or residency requirements to receive clothing. The only question asked of recipients is how many people they are getting items for. Based on responses to that question, Stephens estimates the giveaway serves between 500 and 700 people each year.
“We don’t ask anything about your finances or where you’re from. We don’t want any money. You figure in a rural area if we get enough people where we’re serving 500 to 700 people, there’s obviously a need,” said Stephens.
“We’ve had people that literally stand here and cry because we are giving them a few pairs of new underwear; they just don’t have any. People are just really very grateful to receive the clothing and new socks and new underwear and new hygiene items. For anybody in need at all, please come.”