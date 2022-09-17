Husted deer pic (copy)
Buy Now

Carter Husted, of DuBois, downed this 10-point buck in archery season last year.

 Submitted

HARRISBURG — All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag.

Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos