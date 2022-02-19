Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is seeking digital photos to feature in the organization’s 2023 lottery calendar. The theme is “Barns in Clearfield County.”
Take a scenic road trip and capture a beautiful photo, or submit one you already have.
CCAAA would like all seasons to be displayed in the calendar. Include the location of the photo, name and contact information with the submission. All photos must be taken in landscape format. Photos of people or animals will not be selected.
By submitting a photo, you are permitting the CCAAA to use the photo. Photo limit is two per person. The deadline to submit photos is March 30.
The agency’s advisory council will select the photos for use in the 2023 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar (not numbered) and two admission tickets to the Anne S. Thacik Auction being held on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Numbered calendars are sold for $26 to people all over the nation. Proceeds from the sales are used for projects to benefit the elderly in the local community through services and programs in Clearfield County. Email all submissions to Rhonda Vaughn at rvaughn@ccaaa.net. For more information, contact Vaughn at 814-765-2696.