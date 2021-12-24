BROCKWAY — Area local Jenna Whiting has been quickly growing her social media following to help grow her small business and follow her passion with a unique career as a chainsaw artist, ChainsawJenna.
Jenna grew up around chainsaw and carvings, living in the Brockport area with her parents Tom and Dawna Ceriani, owners of T & D Carvings. She graduated from the Brockway Area High School in 2019, and attended Butler County Community College Brockway branch for a semester for business.
“Both of my parents are chainsaw artists, they’ve been carving for a little over 20 years, so I’ve been exposed to this art my entire life,” Whiting said. “I definitely knew that I wanted to own my own business, but I didn’t know that I was going to pick up from what my parents have shown me all these years.”
While attending college she continued carving on the side, and realized that carving had changed from her “plan B” to “plan A.” She said she wanted to try something new, but found that with carving, there’s always something new to do anyway.
“I’m carving something new everyday so it makes my job really exciting,” Whiting said.
When she did decide to start her chainsaw business, her parents were supportive and helpful along her entire journey.
“I got married and moved out near New Castle, where I started my own chainsaw carving business called ChainsawJenna in 2019,” Whiting said. “On the sideline I was carving and realized that I was doing a whole lot better with chainsaw carving and making money that way than losing money in college so we decided to just open up ChainsawJenna the business.”
She moved with her husband, Ben Whiting to New Castle where his family is from, and bought his grandparents house.
“It actually worked out a whole lot better because I don’t have an actual physical shop for people to come and shop, I have an online shop,” Jenna Whiting said. “I always wanted to own my own business, and that’s where my husband Ben really helped me out.”
Jenna Whiting said she always wanted to own her own business, and now with her own space for carving, she did. Whiting said another reason she and her husband moved was so they were away from her parents so she didn’t have to feel like she was competing with them.
Both she and Ben still volunteer frequently with her church, Tri-County Church in DuBois, so the pair are still in the local area often.
She carves everyday out of their garage, and slowly worked out a schedule for herself. Along with starting her own carving business, she began social media accounts under the name “Chainsawjenna” on platforms like Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube.
Since she is solely an online business right now, she ships her carvings all over as she makes sales on her eBay page, Chainsawjenna.com
These social media platforms have been a major part of her success, and have helped Whiting become a better artist. She said a lot of the social media content is just for fun and entertainment. Ben is the one behind the camera on most of her videos, and he also has his own video production company, BC Production.
“The followers have really encouraged me to be a better artist, and that’s where I really appreciate it because the artist world I feel like is kind of difficult, and these guys have just been so loving and supportive,” Whiting said
Whiting said she tries to be as authentic as possible in her social media presence to show others that they can follow their dreams and be successful like she did. She said she wants to inspire younger people that they can be successful with their own business, and she likes to represent women in chainsaw carving.
She and Ben were shocked by the amount of views they got on Tiktok in the first few months. The pair started with Instagram and Facebook, which had a slower growth, before deciding to focus more on video platforms with Tiktok and YouTube.
“We’re like a fun duet thing that we’ve got going on,” Jenna Whiting said. “We’re trying to build relationships with people and get them connected with us and just entertain them and have fun.”
She said Ben has been encouraging and supportive through everything, acting as a team all the way. She explained that she can’t edit videos, and Ben can’t carve, but together they planned how they wanted to run the business and used each of their strengths for success.
Since Ben had already been running his video production business for years, he was able to help Jenna avoid some problems with starting a new business. He also had all the equipment already for Jenna to have high quality videos and content for her social media, which also contributed to her fast growth.
A few months after the couple started posting to TikTok, Instagram started pushing videos on its platform too, helping them grow their following quickly on both platforms. This is also the direction that Ben would like to shift his company.
“I’m trying to shift the business more into content creation, so more like what I’m doing with Jenna opposed to contract work,” Ben Whiting said. “I think you’re going to see more and more brands not making commercials, but making content.”
This is why they have focused the Chainsaw Jenna social media on entertainment rather than making it all a sales pitch for her carvings and creation.
“It’s definitely been quite a journey,” Jenna Whiting said. “There were definitely more people who were interested in buying carvings from me and we did an auction.”
Catering to her online audience a bit, she carved a “pickle Rick” from the show “Rick and Morty” and auctioned it off on eBay, receiving about 50 bids. She has seen a direct increase in her sales related to the increase in her followers online.
She also said that every piece feels like a part of her, and enjoys getting to see people enjoy her work and want it, and have a cool story about how they got her piece of work. Whiting returned to the area for the Cook Forest Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous in September, and one of her repeat customers made the drive from near Philadelphia to meet her in person over the weekend.
“It’s just really cool, you make that relationship with people, and get to meet each other face to face and get to talk to them. You’re like ‘oh my god I know you, I’ve had so many conversations with you online, but now I get to actually meet you in person’ it’s cool,” Whiting said.
Ben Whiting also said she’s had some people recognize her from social media too. The event in Cook Forest was her first chainsaw event with other carvers since starting her business. She’s been to many shows with her parents for their business, so she was excited to go to one under her own name.
She also knew many of the other carvers there from going with her parents, and enjoyed getting to show them that they inspired her to become a carver too. She said the Cook Forest event will probably be one of her favorites to attend in the future.