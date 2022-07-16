CLARION – Tom Switzer of New Bethlehem wanted to rent paddleboards during a trip to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but found the process cumbersome. After finding a rental location, he had to then load the somewhat unwieldy paddleboards into his vehicle and drive them to the beach for use.
“I said to my wife, ‘there’s no reason (the rental process) couldn’t be automated in the world we live in today,’” reported Switzer, who’s background is in technology. “With the proximity to the water, it was foolish not to have (a rental option) right there on the beach.”
“By the time we got home, I had pretty well figured out how I thought I could get it done.”
Thus, Go Paddle PA, a self-service paddle sport company based on the banks of the Clarion River at the Toby Boat Launch, located off North Fifth Avenue in Clarion, was born.
The process of opening Go Paddle began last fall, when Switzer obtained all appropriate permits and permissions, including from Clarion Borough and Brookfield Renewable Power (which has a 20-foot right-of-way on the banks adjacent to the river).
Switzer was pleasantly surprised at how easy that process was, saying, “The borough and municipalities were easy to work with, it was the easiest part of (opening Go Paddle PA). I think we have a very growth-oriented group of people right now (on the Clarion Borough Council and in local municipal governments). They really want to see businesses take off, come in and flourish.”
Explaining how Go Paddle PA operates, Switzer said, “It’s like a bike-share type of thing. You go online (www.gopaddlepa.com), pick a date and time, and rent the one you want, (a kayak or paddleboard). Once you complete the rental, you’ll be emailed an unlock code. You go to the station (locker) on the Clarion River, unlock the one you rented, and take it out and then bring it back.”
Go Paddle PA currently has four, single-person kayaks and two paddleboards for rent, as well as several inflatable paddleboards. Lifejackets are included with the rental. On-site rental is for three hours, though the inflatable paddleboards can be leased for up to a week and taken on trips.
A waiver of liability must be agreed to before any rental can be completed.
The available kayaks and paddleboards are solidly constructed, as opposed to being cheap, flimsy watercraft.
“Our biggest expense was the boats, we got some of very good quality; they’re extremely heavy plastic and will stand up to abuse and won’t warp. They’re probably twice the weight of a normal kayak, but they have a wheel on the back so that you just pick up the front of the boat and it will follow, so you’re not carrying the boat,” noted Switzer.
“We bought (kayaks) that would perform really well. They track (go straight) very well, they maneuver quite well. The seats are extremely comfortable. The user experience should be really good.”
Security measures are in place to help ensure the kayaks and paddleboards are returned to the locker.
“There’s some risk that they’ll be damaged or stolen, but, at the same time, we put provisions in place to prevent loss,” commented Switzer. “We’ll have security cameras running all the time and the locker is anchored to the ground. We’ll also be stopping in pretty regularly.”
The Go Paddle PA website provides brief video tutorials on the basics of kayaking and paddleboarding, neither of which Switzer believes is difficult to learn.
Switzer said, “If you can stand, you can probably do it (paddleboarding). As far as balance goes, you’re using muscle groups you’re not typically used to. But the board is built for (standing on), it’s quite stable, there’s a pad (on the board) that gives you good traction for your feet.
“Those tutorials really do help, they give some pointers in a couple of minutes. Like, if a boat’s coming by, you might want to get down on your knees (to avoid being dumped). The other thing, and it’s also good life advice, keep your eyes forward and you’re going to do a whole lot better than if you were looking down.”
The location of the locker, which Switzer installed at the boat launch on July 2, gives ready access to a relatively calm, 13-mile stretch of the Clarion River extending from Brookfield Piney Damn to the Mill Creek boat launch.
“(The Clarion River) is arguably the most beautiful river in Pennsylvania. Just to get out there on the water is awesome; getting outside your house and getting into the outdoors, breathing fresh air and moving,” contributed Switzer.
He continued, elaborating on the benefits of kayaking and paddleboarding, “It gives you a chance to unwind, just the health and recreation. It’s a good family activity. It’s something kids will remember more so than TV or video games.”