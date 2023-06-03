NEW BETHLEHEM – While many nonprofit organizations in the area are struggling to keep going due to the aging of their long-time members, some recent activities show the many benefits of working together to get young people involved for their benefit and that of the community.
That was evidenced recently with several cooperative efforts in the New Bethlehem and Brookville communities that paired up local organizations with the area’s students.
In late April, through coordination with Redbank Renaissance, Boy Scouts from Troop 403 in New Bethlehem helped clean up Gumtown Park, the Red Bank Creek Gardens near the New Bethlehem dam and the gardens known as the “Bear Patch” next to Evermoore’s Restaurant. Preschool students also helped in the days before with picking up sticks in Gumtown Park.
On Friday, May 5, fifth grade classes from Redbank Valley Intermediate School in Hawthorn worked with Redbank Valley Trails Association volunteers to pick up litter and clean out ditches on the trail near Pottery Fields in Hawthorn along Route 28. About 30 bags of litter and debris from Route 28 were picked up and removed later by PennDOT as part of the Great American Clean Up of Pennsylvania.
On May 16, Redbank Valley Trails Association and Redbank Renaissance members picked up the New Bethlehem “Peanut Butter Bear,” the New Bethlehem Trail Bear and a new Brookville Trail Bear from students in teacher Stephen Jaworski’s art classes at Brookville High School.
The fiberglass bears had been removed to be repainted over the winter after weathering several years on Broad Street in New Bethlehem and on the trail near the Liberty Street gate.
A new bear was acquired by the Trails Association from PA Great Outdoors which had organized an art project for Clarion County several years ago. The bear had not been claimed and was unpainted and in storage. Students who worked on the Brookville bear were Adrianna Forsythe and Autumn Mitchell.
The New Bethlehem Bear was repainted and new designs added by Emily Miller, Maggie Shaffer, Evelyn Smith and Brooke Beal.
Both bears have a map of the trail painted on their backs.
The Peanut Butter Bear was repaired, repainted and improved by Lacy Golier, Declan Reitz and Paige Huffman.
Bears will be reinstalled on the trail in the near future. Jaworski said he would love to have other bears, animals or sculptures for his talented students to work on.
Then, on Friday, May 19, Redbank Valley High School students in the horticultural class filled the flower planters in New Bethlehem for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and New Bethlehem Borough, and worked with Redbank Renaissance Garden Keepers members to plant annuals in the Red Bank Creek Park near the dam. Volunteers are welcome all year to help with watering and weeding.
Sandy Mateer, President of Redbank Renaissance and the Redbank Valley Trails Association thanked the youth groups and their leaders and said, “Together we can improve our communities. Opportunities abound for cooperative efforts.”