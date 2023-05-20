Visiting the World War II Memorial on their May 6 Honor Flight Pittsburgh trip to Washington, D.C. are local veterans (from left): Gene Mills, Ray Ishman, JR Sherry, Pete Barrett, Bill Dinger, Don Jeffers, Bob Fink and Terry George. In addition to the WWII Memorial, the veterans also visited the Marine, Air Force, Korean, Vietnam, Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery on the one-day bus trip.