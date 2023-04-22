CLEARFIELD — It’s a four-person free-for-all, and “Crazii” Erik Shea needs a win to save his organization, Asylum Pro Wrestling (APW), from a takeover by its rival organization, The Coalition, during a recent event at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.
He climbs up and over the ropes on the ring, and from the stage he pulls out a massive ladder.
“Give it to ‘em Shea,” a Shea super-fan yells up to him emphatically.
He climbs up to the top of the ladder, and pulls himself up onto the girder hanging above the stage. After lining up his foes towards the center of his stage, Shea dives off, topples the opposition and secures a quadruple pin to save the APW organization from certain doom.
Scenes like this are what Shea and his crew strive to put together every show for their devout fans in and around Clearfield County.
“We live for this man,” Shea explained, “These people here are great people, and they deserve a great show to go with it.”
These high-flying stunts, crazy matches and thematic light shows are mightily impressive, but it takes an army.
Erik Shea, his wife Alura O’Shea, his co-wrestler Dan “The Hype Man” Lasers and Chester Hill Borough Supervisor Pierce Sanute are all hard at work almost every day to make these shows as successful as they are.
“We all have to work as a fine-tuned machine,” said Alura O’Shea, “If one thing goes wrong, it all crumples, and we can’t run the show how we want.”
“Everybody has a job, and everybody does it well,” she continued.
“Crazii” Erik Shea has been wrestling for well over two decades, in roughly 32 different states, and has a wealth of knowledge and a passion for wrestling that he’s had since he was a child.
“We used to have this huge, massive satellite outside our house when I was a kid, you know the one with all the crazy channels,” Shea explained. “I used to accidentally wake my parents up at like two in the morning, watching some insane Japanese pro wrestling league or something.”
From that moment on, it was a love for Shea.
He said, “I knew from a young age that this was what I was born to be doing.”
Over the past two years though, Shea’s local superstardom has been rivaled by a new member of the APW –Dan “The Hype Man” Lasers.
“I’ve been a pro wrestling fan since I was just a kid man, what kid didn’t want to be the next Macho Man [Randy Savage]?” Lasers said. “I’m grateful to be where I’m at right now, it’s been a crazy ride for sure.”
Since entering the fray of pro wrestling a couple years ago, Lasers has been on an upward trajectory, even bringing home the East Coast Rookie Wrestler of the Year award.
However, the road to success hasn’t been easy for Lasers, as the “Hype Man” lifestyle in the ring was one he had to work for.
“Before I found Shea, I was in a bad spot man,” Lasers explained, “Addicted, no job, no motivation- but Erik, he took me under his wing, kept me clean; he’s a big part of the reason why I’m proud of who I am today.
Lasers has had no shortages of challenges in his life, but has overcome most all of them through his self-proclaimed “hard work and insane perseverance.”
These types of messages are ones that Lasers, Shea and his crew are trying to deliver to their audiences as well.
“From a simple lens, these are just fun pro wrestling matches, but it goes way deeper than that,” Lasers said. “We’re trying to teach these kids out there that no matter what obstacles are in your path, you have to keep pushing to get where you want to be.”
He continued, “We are a lot of these kid’s role models, and of course we want them to come to our shows and have a great time, but we also hope that they can take a really good life lesson from this as well.”
The APW crew does a lot more than just wrestling. They volunteer around the Clearfield County area, participating in several cleanups and other events.
“We can’t do any of this without our community and fans,” Alura O’Shea said. “To us, they’re family. They give to us, so it’s only right that we do our best to give back to them whenever we can.”
APW’s next event is being held on June 3, at 7 p.m., at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.