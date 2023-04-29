BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Jefferson County as the 21st county in Pennsylvania to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) on Thursday, a program launched by the AG’s office and law enforcement to better aid those seeking treatment for substance abuse disorders.
LETI is a law enforcement-led treatment program that will allow residents of Jefferson County seeking treatment for substance use disorder to avoid arrest by using local law enforcement, county officials and community stakeholders, to contact the Jefferson-Clearfield Drug and Alcohol Commission.
According to Henry, LETI was first launched in 2018 in Somerset County, now with 20-plus counties under the leadership of Dr. Janene Holter of the AG’s office.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett welcomed the audience and introduced the panel of those attending Thursday’s press conference in Brookville to either speak or show their support of LETI.
“We are here because of a sad fact. We are here because as a society, we are truly facing a scourge of epidemic proportions. Millions of our fellow Americans and countless fellow Pennsylvanians are caught up in the grip of the chains of addiction, addiction to alcohol, addiction to prescription drugs, addiction to illicit drugs. We see them all in abundance here. And the cost of this epidemic is staggering, absolutely staggering,” Burkett said.
He further said the “good news” is the many people committed to “tackling this problem head on,” many of whom he said were in the room. Burkett said the LETI program would give law enforcement the opportunity to get people the help they need.
Calling it a cliche statement, Burkett went on to say, “We have truly come to the conclusion that we cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We can’t do it,” before introducing Henry. He introduced her as “a prosecutor’s prosecutor.”
Henry quickly agreed with the statement being a cliche, and yet a true statement. She said prior to joining the AG’s office about six years ago, she was in the Bucks County District Attorney’s office and was a prosecutor for decades.
“What I saw was that we would have individuals that would get arrested for a drug offense, and they would come before the court and quite frankly, they would usually plead guilty. They would get sentenced by the judge. And they would do their time. And in short order. I would say the back was like a revolving door. And you know what wasn’t happening. There was no help. There was no hand reaching out. There was nobody there to open the door for them. And there was no recognition that what these individuals were struggling with was an addiction and addiction that doesn’t get resolved without treatment,” Henry said.
She said the purpose of the LETI program is to “remove barriers to increase access to treatment.” Henry further said the opioid epidemic is currently killing 14 people a day in Pennsylvania.
Henry said the AG’s office is trying to combat the addiction problem on all fronts, by sending narcotics agents out after those who are drug dealers, going after drug companies that have fueled the epidemic, and by bolstering treatment.
She said a national coalition of AGs came together to secure more than $25 billion from drug distributors, which Pennsylvania was a leading state on. She said the amount is not enough, but the AGs wanted to get the money to the states as quickly as possible. Jefferson County alone will receive $2.5 million earmarked to only be used for treatment and help.
Another key part of this is the LETI program, which she said focuses on accessibility, because someone suffering might not know where to turn. Today, she said the DA offices along with police departments are saying “turn to us” and showing these people the way.
The LETI program allows the DA offices, police departments and other stakeholders to make referrals for individuals into treatment. To date nearly 700 individuals have been referred for treatment through the LETI program, according to Henry.
“...And that’s a powerful sign. That’s a big development, saying ‘we’re here to help.’ So thank you Jefferson County for joining us in this important effort and for becoming the 21st county,” Henry said.
Following her speech, she turned the microphone back over to Burkett, who then introduced several more speakers for the morning. Those speakers included Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad, Brockway Borough Police Chief Troy Bell, recovered addict and friend of Burkett’s Justin Buchanan, and Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission Director Christopher Grunthaner.
Burkett closed out the announcement by sharing his final thoughts on what is needed in society today, calling for a “key paradigm shift in our thinking.”
“…As a society, this problem will not get better until we start to reach out to help people rather than sitting back in judgment of them. It won’t get better,” Burkett said.
He also spoke on the “profound” mental health problems in society that the criminal justice system is often left to “deal with.” He said there are many people living lives of incredible pain and isolation, who are trying to ease their pain by self medicating.
Burkett also spoke to his passion for prosecuting child abuse cases and protecting children. He further linked the struggles of addiction back to abuse as children, in most cases.
“Many times people are products of their experiences and we find out that so many people suffering today are suffering because they had awful things happen to them as children,” Burkett said.
Burkett thanked Conrad for giving a home to the drug task force program, and providing resources.
“Although we cannot arrest our way out of this problem, we still believe in accountability. We still believe that drug law enforcement has a good, proper and fitting place in the overall scheme of dealing with this epidemic,” Burkett said.