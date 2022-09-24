CLARION – Despite a glitch here and there along the way, Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, reports that things are on track and in place for the 69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF) to kick off today, Sept. 24 and continue through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Though, truth be told, ALF is always something of a work in progress, with “glitches” being addressed right up through the event’s conclusion.

