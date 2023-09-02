MORRISDALE –It is a rare occurrence when two members of the same family have opportunities to compete and place in their respective sports at the state level.
Jason and Janelle Bainey’s family of Morrisdale is one of the few able to make that claim. Their son, Landon, 18, and daughter, Brielle, 15, are members of West Branch Area School District’s varsity sports teams –both competing in Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state finals during the 2022-23 school year. Landon won a silver medal in wrestling, while Brielle was part of the girls’ volleyball team that placed second.
The Baineys said both Landon and Brielle have participated in organized physical activities from an early age.
“We have encouraged Landon and Brielle to play sports nearly since birth. Sports were a big part of both Janelle’s and my lives growing up and still are to this day. We felt them being involved in sports would be a great way to burn off excess energy and would help them make friends throughout their childhood,” Jason Bainey said.
The Baineys also wanted Landon and Brielle to gain experience and knowledge they could use in the future and believed playing sports could aid in that.
“Sports taught us both many valuable lessons that we still carry to this day. We hope that our children have learned the same traits and values we did growing up,” Jason Bainey said.
Both children, Landon and Brielle have been exposed to sports through their father since they were small. Jason Bainey participated in both fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball leagues, dirt track auto racing and has been a wrestling coach at both Tyrone and West Branch since he was 21.
Their parents believe the siblings’ subjection to sports at an early age laid a strong foundation and built a desire to play sports when they were of age.
“Landon wrestles year-round and travels all around the country. During the school season he wrestles for West Branch where he has been a three-year captain. He is a three-time District 6 champion, two-time South West Regional champion, and a three-time PIAA state medalist. He finished sixth as a freshman and a sophomore and was state runner-up in the 2022-23 year finals. Landon earned his 100th career win as a junior, despite a shortened freshman season due to COVID-19 and has 108 wins so far to his credit. He is chasing the school record of 143 wins held by Buzzy Maines,” Jason Bainey said.
During the offseason, Landon wrestles for two club teams, 4M and M2, which are coached by national champions, Quentin Wright and David Taylor. Landon has participated in prestigious tournaments including Super 32 in Raleigh, N.C. and the USMC Fargo Nationals held in Fargo, N.D., his father noted.
Brielle participates in three sports including volleyball, softball and wrestling. She said her favorite sport is volleyball which she plays year-round as a member of the travel organization, SLAM Volleyball.
Brielle played basketball all through elementary school and junior high. She surprised her entire family last year following the end of volleyball season when she stated she no longer wanted to play basketball and wanted to join the school’s wrestling team.
“At first we didn’t take her too seriously until the first day of practice, she walked into the wrestling room with Landon and said ‘Hi Dad, I told you I was wrestling,’” Jason Bainey said.
After the three left practice, he said they had to convince Janelle Bainey that Brielle was going to compete in wrestling the remainder of the year. “Brielle told us she wanted to wrestle because it would help her prepare for volleyball,” he said.
Brielle also played junior high softball during the 2023 season. She was the starting pitcher. She is planning to move up to varsity softball for the 2023-24 season.
Balancing the playing time, practice sessions and school schedule of the two athletes has proven challenging for the family. “Often Jason is going one direction with Landon and I am going the other direction with Brielle,” Janelle Bainey said.
Jason Bainey said the family came to the realization having two children who are both members of state-award winning sports teams during the same school year is unusual.
“As parents, it never dawned on us how lucky we were to have two children in the state finals in the same year until Coach Terry Trude, Brielle’s high school volleyball coach texted us after Landon’s state semi-final win in Hershey. He stated how proud he was of both of us as parents and congratulated both kids for reaching such amazing accomplishments. Trude said, ‘How many families have two kids in the PIAA finals in the same calendar year?’ That was a special moment for our family to celebrate and to think how awesome it was for a volleyball coach to be watching local wrestlers while in Arizona visiting his own children. It also was rewarding as parents to see our children’s hard work, dedication, numerous hours, long days and nights traveling to extra practices and events pay off in helping them reach their potential athletic abilities,” Jason Bainey said.
While they are competitive, the siblings are also very encouraging of the other’s efforts.
“They support each other fully, attend each other’s events and are always cheering the other one on. They are together non-stop –all the time doing all sorts of activities and very rarely argue or bicker. Those who don’t know they are siblings would swear they were best friends. As parents, we are extremely proud of how they interact and couldn’t be more proud of them,” Jason Bainey said.
Both Landon and Brielle are excited about the start of the new school year and the opportunities it will bring in their respective sports. Landon is also preparing for college and said he is excited to make a commitment in the near future.