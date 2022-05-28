BROOKVILLE — Five years ago, Barber Trucking in Brookville became involved in a project that has brought a lot of pride to the company. Barber Trucking is one of the companies escorting The Wall That Heals, as it travels across the nation.
The exhibit is transported in a 53-foot trailer that includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. This year the traveling wall will be located in 29 communities across the United States.
“We got involved from the Truckload Carriers Association. We have several veterans that work here, not necessarily Vietnam-era veterans,” Benjy Smith of Barber Trucking said. “We try to do it every year that we can. I think we were one of the only carriers that did it in 2020 when COVID struck. It’s important for us to try to give back. The owners, Joe and John, are both huge supporters of the military and we try to give back every chance we can get.”
Smith said the exhibit “has a tour schedule every year.” This year the tour started in Bay St. Louis, Miss., in March and will end Nov. 13 in Cabot, Arkansas. “Towns sponsor the wall coming in and carriers like us and others pick it up and transport it from location to location so it can be set up.”
Barber Trucking picked up the trailer in Winchester, Indiana, Sunday and left at 7 a.m. Wednesday to take it to Erie, Pa., where it will be set up over Memorial Day weekend.
When the trailer was parked at Barber Trucking Monday night, “every vehicle that passed by slowed down,” Smith said.
Jeff Leathem of Barber Trucking said, “When it goes to Erie, they typically have an escort. There are hundreds of motorcycles, police and fire trucks. It’s a 25-mile parade which will start out in Ohio and take Route 20 straight into Erie to the Zem Zem Shrine Club.
“It gets you. No matter how many times you do it, no matter how many times you see it. People line the streets. A lot of times fire companies will put up their ladders and hang a flag. It’s a really big deal.”
Leathem and two other drivers will be taking the trailer to Erie.
“Every year when we do this, we solicit it out to our veteran drivers and ask if they are interested in doing it,” Smith said. “Not once have we ever been turned down. They jump on it. Sometimes we have one veteran driver go and pick it up, and then another veteran driver will take it to the next destination. That way everybody gets a shot at doing it,” he said.
“It’s a big deal for us. It is a great honor, and the Vietnam veterans get the welcome home they deserve,” he said.
The Wall that Heals was first displayed in 1996. Since that time it has visited more than 700 communities in the United States, and has also made visits to Ireland and Canada.