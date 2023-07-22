BROCKWAY – Members of the 1967 Brockway Area High School basketball team returned to their old stomping grounds to relive the glory days of their senior season.
Tom Green, Ron Rogos, Chuck Grubbs, John “Swede” Brumburg, Alan Whelpley, Chuck Haag, John Napa, and Pat Paruso recently decided to get back together, and thought it might be fun to see how the school has changed. Three are still in Pennsylvania, and one lives in Brockway now, but the rest are in Virginia, Missouri, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Texas.
“Five years ago was our 50th reunion,” Rogos said. “Earnie Emmanulson, who is not here, was the one who got us all together. We decided we’d do it again in five years. We got to talking about if anyone would want to come and see the old school.”
The first stop after the athletic office was the room of their old English teacher. The men reminisced about how hard the papers were, and then they pointed at classrooms and mentioned teachers who occupied those spaces. When they came to the chemistry room, they all shared a memory of a time that the faucet just happened to break off in class.
“Swede said, ‘Turn the faucet on, I need a drink,” Chuck Grubbs said. “He leaned over and broke the faucet.”
Rogos took over the narrative: “The water hit the bulb! There were these big overhead bulbs, and it hit the bulb and it exploded. It all fell on him. His shirt’s burning, his hair’s burning.”
The Team of ‘67 was apparently mischievous outside of the classroom. The team wanted to win, and so they found ways to practice outside of their normal gym time.
“We were always playing,” Rogos said. “We snuck into gyms all the time. We were really good, and we wanted to get better, so we ended up getting into some empty gyms and practicing. It helped us, but we got caught. And we got lectured in a high school meeting.”
The team had created the “Zortch Club,” which was a word they made up. Since the men often tricked each other, they decided they needed a word that commanded honesty. If someone said, “Zortch?” the person had to tell the truth.
When they graduated, they all went their separate ways. The men found success, and some in coaching. Green went on to play for Syracuse University and was an assistant coach when Syracuse went to the Final Four in 1975. He then went to Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, where he led the team to a 407-351 record, according to the school’s website, which goes on to say, “His 260 conference victories still ranks first all-time among Northeast Conference coaches.”
Many of the men lost touch over the years, but 10 years ago, the Zorch Club reunited and has stayed close since. They all said that it was like they had never lost touch, and they made matching “Zortch” polo shirts for their 50th reunion.
In the gymnasium, the men were surprised at how different it looked. While much of the structure is the same, the decals on the floor and the Rover Dog on the wall were not there back in 1967. The windows above had been bricked off years ago, but the outlines of those windows sparked a memory.
“Our senior year, St. Marys was a big game, and they had sold all the tickets,” Rogos said. “Above the gym, they used to have windows. Maybe 150 people climbed up on the roof, in the middle of winter, and watched that game through the windows.”
The men credited Tom Green’s brother Ed. Ed Green was the assistant coach under Coach John McNulty, and he organized the boys at the end of junior high, and he also ran elementary programs and teaching foundational skills. The team also went to summer basketball camps, fondly recalling the Duke University camp in 1965.
“We were winners,” Brumburg said. “There were a lot of funny moments, but the main memories we had was winning.”
The team went 19-3 during their senior season, and McNulty called them “the best team that never won anything.”
“We lost in a championship game, a Christmas tournament, we played Williamsburg in that final game,” Green said. “The previous year, they were the Class C State Champion, and they had a bunch of those players back. They smacked us, beat us by 12 or 14 points. We beat St. Marys in that one game at home but lost to them in St. Marys. At the end of the season, we had the Allegheny Mountain League Championship in DuBois, and the team threw a crazy match-up zone against us that we weren’t prepared to handle. They beat us by 20.”
They talked about playing in two tiny basketball courts during their run. One, they had a wall that stuck out into the court, and the Brockway boys learned how to use the wall as a screen to get rid of defenders.
The Zortch Club talked about how much they appreciated Brockway, and even though they moved away, they took a lot of Brockway with them.
“We learned discipline in Brockway,” Green said. “John McNulty as the head coach, and he was a tremendous disciplinarian as a head coach. I always referred back to him, and thought back to him, about the command that he had of our team. We all had a ton of respect for him. I thought he was maybe the best teacher I ever had.”
“I coached girls’ basketball at Fox Chapel High School for 12 or 15 years, and when I first took over, I used Tom’s brother’s program for player development,” Brumburg said. “I can’t say enough about how much he developed us as players, and he even helped me as a coach.”
Ed Green was Brockway’s first All-State player, and also had success as a college basketball coach at Roanoke College and still holds the number-one winning percentage for Virginia Collegiate Coaches, according to Roanoke College’s website.
“Brockway was the greatest place to grow up,” Rogos said. “And the town’s support for us was great.”