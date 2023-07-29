CLEARFIELD — Bob’s Army & Navy in Clearfield is reopening this fall under new ownership.
The store’s general manager, Andrew Reed, said he and his family purchased the store on May 31 and their target date to reopen is Labor Day, Sept. 4.
“We really don’t have a set date yet, but we are hoping for September,” Reed said.
Reed said the new ownership group consists of himself, his mother Stephanie Doughty, his stepfather Daniel Kline, and his brother Cody Reed.
Reed said they plan to keep the store largely the same and there will be departments/sections for firearms, archery, fishing, boots, footwear and clothing.
But there will be some changes. Reed said the boot and footwear section will be significantly expanded. He said the store will carry a large selection of high quality work boots, hunting and hiking boots and everyday lifestyle boots from brands such as Red Wing, Danner, Vasque, Carolinas, Irish Setter, Timberland, and Rocky.
“We are going heavy on boots and firearms,” Reed said.
The store will continue to sell the same types of clothing and brands as the former store, but with some new brands and styles that are popular in the western parts of the United States.
The store will also sell modern surplus items, but it won’t be as extensive as the old store, Reed said.
Reed said in the future, the store is looking to expand into other areas such as golf equipment.
Because of these changes, they are changing the layout of the store to improve traffic flow. The firearms and archery section will now be located where the boot section used to be. And the boot section will now take up the entire right side wall of the store from front to back.
Reed said they are renovating the interior of the store — but the store’s famous “squeaky floors” will remain.
Reed said he and his family aren’t originally from the Clearfield area — they are originally from Clarksburg, W. Va. and his stepfather is from Bradford. But they all moved to Clearfield after purchasing the store.
Reed said his brother Cody and his stepfather are familiar with the area because they worked in the construction industry and were often in Clearfield for their jobs.
Reed said they hunt and fish in the Clearfield area and they both regularly shopped at the old Bob’s Army & Navy store, and are well acquainted with its legacy and reputation.
Reed said many members of his family are avid outdoorsmen and hunt and fish not just in the Clearfield and Bradford areas, but all over the United States.
When Bob’s Army & Navy closed in June, Reed said his stepfather began looking into opening a boot shop in Clearfield. Reed said one day he was walking on Market Street in Clearfield and passed by the old store. He said he “popped his head in the door,” and the realtor happened to be there.
“The next thing I know we are touring the building and we are signing a check to purchase the name rights and reopening Bob’s entirely, and not just as a boot shop,” Reed said.
He said the biggest holdup in getting the store open was getting their Federal Firearms License, which they received on Monday.
“Whenever you deal with the government there is some bureaucracy that has to be gone through,” Reed said. “It was time consuming.”
Reed said none of the store’s firearms and ammunition dealers could do anything with them until they had the FFL.
Most of the store’s department leads have been hired, but they are still looking to add employees, both part-time and full-time. He said they still need a few managers, and employees to help stock the floor, run the floor, cashiers etc. He said the store will have about 15 full-time employees and five part-time employees when it opens, but this could expand when they get to their busy season.
Reed said experience is preferred, especially in firearms and archery, but it isn’t a requirement. Reed said they are willing to train employees, especially those looking to turn this into a career.
“If you are willing to learn and are open-minded, we are absolutely willing to give people a chance,” Reed said.
For more information, call the store at 814-765-4652, or email bobs_army_navy@verizon.net or visit the store’s Facebook page.