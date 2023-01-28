OSCEOLA MILLS — Bonnie’s Greenhouse, a family-owned business for 29 years, expanded to include a flower barn and gift shop.
Tucked away in the first left building upon entering, the flower barn was finished in fall, according to owner April Albright. The business expansion includes offering flower arrangement services for funerals, weddings and more.
People may view bouquets in a refrigerator within the flower barn. Albright noted there are additional flowers kept in a walk-in refrigerator outside. “I have fresh flowers available every day,” she said.
Items are also trucked in weekly, Albright noted. “There’s something here for everybody,” she said. “I offer all kinds of planters, chimes, lanterns (and) houseplants galore.”
Albright also holds plant-related classes in the new flower barn. She’s particularly excited for a fairy garden building class, the first of which will be on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post.
Bonnie’s Greenhouse continues to offer perennials, vegetables, baskets, trees and shrubs. The flower barn and gift shop are additions to existing services. There are seven fully functioning greenhouses in the spring, Albright noted.
Keeping everything running smoothly takes effort. Albright said it’s common to put in over 12 hours a day in spring.
Albright possesses a green thumb, but she didn’t always know how much of a growing talent she had. “My mother, Bonnie, did it all like I’m doing it all right now,” she remembers. “I cried the first time my seeds sprouted because she always started them and then I would take them out of the trays and plant them.”
In addition to plants and gifts, the business also has cats that greet guests. There are also turkeys, donkeys, sheep, a peacock, miniature horses and an emu. Using quarter machines, people may feed the animals.
“There’s a petting zoo, and we have (had that) for years,” Albright said. “Everybody’s friendly or they wouldn’t be here.”
There will be baby goats arriving in the spring. “I have seven girls, and they usually have twins, triplets or quadruplets,” Albright said. “I’m not guaranteeing anything, but I could have as many as 14.”
People can follow Bonnie’s Greenhouse on Facebook to keep up to date on its offerings.
Walking around the site, seeing the animals and choosing the perfect plant can hold a mental-health value, Albright noted. “This is therapy,” she said.