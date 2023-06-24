MORRISDALE — Justin Rothrock is a local 23-year-old with big dreams. He grew up in Morrisdale and went to West Branch School District. He’s familiar with the area, knows plenty of people and takes part in several different activities in the community.
However, there is something that people may not know about Rothrock; he’s the head of a clothing brand called Box 125 and is looking to expand his business and lifestyle for all those in the area, and beyond.
“I’ve been doing this for a few years now and it’s really become a passion of mine,” Rothrock said. “I went to college for a semester and it was alright, but I just couldn’t get this dream out of my head.”
“My whole life I had been interested in screen printing and lifestyle clothing, a few years ago I decided that it was high-time to make that dream a reality,” he continued.
So Rothrock did just that. He got a job with Champion’s Choice Screen Printing and Embroidery in Curwensville, and fell in love with the art.
“I worked at Champion’s Choice for about five years and decided to take the step to move forward and start my own screen printing and clothing business,” Rothrock explained.
And so, the Box 125 clothing company was born.
“It started with my brother and I, just sitting around in out house in our hangout spot, shooting around dreams and ideas,” he said. “The name of our spot was always just called the Box 125, just because the mailbox outside had ‘125’ on it. It sounded nice and clean, and so we just decided to name the business after it.”
Rothrock has experienced tremendous success, as he has helped West Branch School District make several clothing items for their sports teams. His clothing brand has also reached down toward the Altoona area, with the Box 125 brand being represented in Sk8-1-4, a popular skating store in the area.
“Sk8-1-4 was my first store placement, I never imagined seeing my brand in a store like that, it’s crazy,” he said.
The Box 125 brand is much more than just a clothing brand though, as Rothrock wants to connect an entire community of people with the messages and lifestyle themes he promotes with his brand.
A lot of Box 125’s clothing is centered around coexistence with others, peace, love and positivity, as Rothrock believes that theses things are all essential to life and happiness.
“The clothing brand has kind of taken off here and that’s really cool, but what I’d love even more than that is to see everyone representing these clothes with a similar goal in mind,” Rothrock explained. “This brand isn’t directed at any one type of person at all. If you feel peace, love, happiness or unity in your heart at all, and you want to live that type of lifestyle every day, then Box 125 is more than happy to unite those people under one brand.”
Community work is also a large passion for Rothrock, as he puts on and sponsors several skating events in the area. He has also ventured out and sponsored a three-on-three basketball tournament on June 25.
“I try to get Box 125’s name out there and we try and sponsor a lot of events in the area,” Rothrock said. “We sponsor tons of local skating events and tours in Philipsburg, DuBois and Altoona, and we’ve got the basketball tournament that we’re putting on as well. I’ve never hosted a tournament like that before but so far the feedback has been great, so hopefully we can put on more events like that in the future.”
“I love getting out there and showing the community that here at Box 125, we care about the community, and we want to give back to them because they help us so much,” he continued.
As the Box 125 company grows, Rothrock hopes to continue giving back to the community, and looks to expand his business into a storefront in the future.
“I’d love to have a store to sell this merchandise in,” he explained. “I’m working out of a basement right now, but the hope is that as we continue to grow and develop into a staple of this area.”