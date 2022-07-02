An organization, founded by a Philipsburg native, offering encouragement for those undergoing breast cancer treatment, is this year’s beneficiary of the Corner Concert Series.
Boxes of Hope, a nonprofit organization, sends care packages to breast cancer patients. Traci Fotorny, of Mill Hall and previously of Philipsburg, started the organization and is a breast cancer survivor.
It all started when Fotorny’s friend mentioned someone had breast cancer and was struggling through treatment. Fotorny, who battled breast cancer in 2017 and 2018, understood the difficulties the person faced.
“She asked me to pray for her, and I said sure,” Fotorny stated. “Then I felt like I needed to do more. So I made up a care package of items that were helpful to me during my own breast cancer treatments and things that would encourage her.”
The person, who was a stranger, responded that “it was like I had sent her a box of hope,” Fotorny said. The effort expanded after Fotorny started a Facebook page and website.
She wrote an article highlighting her breast cancer journey that published in a national cancer magazine, and the organization’s story spread to cancer centers across the county.
The items in a care package vary. Fotorny remembers a friend bringing her fun socks when she underwent treatments. “To me at that time in my life, it was as if she gave me $500,” she said. “Those socks were like the greatest gift ever, so I like to include a pair in each care package.”
She typically puts in an inspiration book or word search. These items can help keep the mind busy during lengthy treatment sessions. Mints can help with the metallic aftertaste associated with chemotherapy.
“I just try to put in items that are helpful during treatment or encouraging items,” Fotorny said, adding she also puts in a handwritten letter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the organization sent 293 care packages to women across 39 states.
Various community organizations and people aid in the cause, donating items. Fotorny, who currently lives in Mill Hall, stated she has worked with students and would be open to helping students from local schools, such as Philipsburg-Osceola, with a service-oriented project. Since Fotorny travels frequently to this area for family, she could pick up donations collected by students.
Being this year’s beneficiary of the Corner Concert Series also helps. Free concert shows occur every Friday at Lower Witmer Park under the gazebo at 7 p.m. Sponsorship donations and cash donations collected at the shows are split between the performers and Boxes of Hope.
According to Fotorny, these funds will go primarily to shipping and supplies. She stated shipping is the biggest expense associated with the care packages.
As boxes are sent out across the nation, Fotorny recalls her own experience and states her intentions to continue reaching women and men, offering encouragement through her boxes of hope.
“It was just the little things that meant a lot,” she recalled. “That fueled me to reach out to other people who are going through similar journeys and to try to encourage them and offer hope that they can get through their treatments.”