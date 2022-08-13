Young mother breastfeeding her baby
Breastfeeding is a skill that new mothers and their babies learn together.

When a woman is expecting a baby, she and her partner usually have months to plan for the infant’s arrival. During that time, they may setup the nursery, purchase diapers and clothing and discuss how they will feed the child — breastfeeding v. formula.

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month — 31 days dedicated to advancing advocacy, protection and promotion of breastfeeding to ensure that all families have the opportunity to breastfeed.

