BROCKWAY – When Corena Shaffer Grant graduated from Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School in 2010, she knew one thing for sure — she did not want to do research.
Now, 12 years later, Dr. Grant has completed her postdoctoral research at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and is now a field applications scientist with Molecular Devices, a company aimed at fast-tracking scientific discovery through innovative technology. Her Brockway chemistry teacher, Tim Chelednik, invited her back to her alma mater to talk about what she called her “12-year journey to a career in science.”
“I’m not what I thought I would be when I was a senior in high school,” Grant said to an auditorium of students in grades 9-12.
When Grant was in high school, the show “CSI” inspired her to explore a career in forensic science. She knew the job would be a lot different from the show, but that did not dim her excitement. However, during her first year of college, she quickly learned that there were other fields drawing her attention. She studied pharmacology and toxicology at the former University of Sciences in Philadelphia. During that time, she participated in an internship program at the Mayo Clinic and found a new passion, which she did not expect.
“When I started college, I knew one thing — I did not want to do research,” she said. “I’m a people person. I wanted to work with people and not be in a lab. But when I started participating in research, I couldn’t stop. You’re creating knowledge, finding new information that didn’t exist before.”
She went from Philadelphia to the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio to continue her studies and obtain her Ph.D. Later, she came to The Ohio State University and continued her research. Chelednik has his students read one of her research papers in class, and Grant has published 10 other papers and is working on another. The process of writing and publishing a paper was of particular interest to the students at Brockway. She works with several colleagues on her research and papers, thankful that each person can bring their own expertise and experience to the question they are studying.
“Collaboration is a huge part of science,” Grant said. “It is integral and necessary. Scientific progress is made due to collaboration.”
Grant said that she has found that it is easier to write her part of the paper during each step of the process. She explained that her papers go to peer review prior to publication, and the editors send them back with notes, asking her to strengthen different sections. A student asked her if it ever upset her when she got a paper back asking for revisions.
“Every time,” Grant said.
However, Grant finds the research rewarding, continuing onward into her job post-college.
“I enjoy designing ways to solve problems,” she said.
Grant works for Molecular Devices. Her job allows her to combine her desire to work with people with her love of solving problems. When students heard about her job and how it was not exactly what they pictured a trained researcher doing, they wondered if she still found her Ph.D. useful.
“I feel like it’s 100% worth it,” she said. “I learned how to ask questions, dig into existing literature, and learn. A Ph.D. means you’re an expert in learning.”
The students came with many questions, ranging from if she played sports in college to how much she travels with her job. Some of the students were in Chelednik’s chemistry classes, and he was glad they came with questions.
“I want students to see the possibilities in science and get ideas about which courses they might need in the future,” he said. “I’m ecstatic so many students signed up to see her talk.”
One student asked if Grant found it difficult being a woman working in the STEM field.
“It’s getting much better,” Grant said. “I went to a small undergraduate institution, so I did not feel it there. In grad school, I felt like I had to prove myself more. At my company, I don’t feel that at all.”
Before she ended her presentation, Grant had some practical advice for students who will embark on their own journeys. She told them to network, take chances, and get out of their comfort zones.
“Take advantage of every opportunity given to you,” she said. “They will seem scary, overwhelming, and too much to do. Do them.”