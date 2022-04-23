BROCKWAY – There has always been a “druggist” in Brockway, according to “The Brockway Story” by Lew Reddinger and other sources. Two recent “druggists” are looking back on the legacy of a hometown pharmacy that has no clear beginning and hopes to never have an ending.
Ron Matson, the current owner of Brockway Drug Co., and Frank Bianco, a previous owner, have worked the current iteration of Brockway Drug for the past 54 years. Bianco started out in 1968, and Matson joined in 1992.
No longer called “druggists,” the pharmacists in Brockway have a long history starting downtown along Main Street and continuing in the current location by Sheetz.
“The drug store was originally located at 433 Main Street,” Bianco explained. He got much of his information from Reddinger’s book. “Don Gillung operated Gillung’s Drug Store there. I couldn’t find the original date the store opened, but it was prior to 1931. Carl DeVittorio purchased the store from Gillung in 1940, and then George Hileman purchased the store around 1950.”
It was Hileman’s tenure as pharmacist that brought Bianco into the store on Main Street and into the story of Brockway Drug. Bianco’s brother Eugene started working for Hileman in the 1950s and was there until Hileman retired in 1968. That was when Frank joined his brother as co-owner of the pharmacy.
That was also the time Matson’s story began to connect to the business.
“Ron grew up behind the pharmacy,” Bianco said. “I hired him as a stock boy. I have a picture of Ron when he first started working for us. The mop is taller than he is!”
“He gave me my first job,” Matson said. “I was 12. I grew up behind the pharmacy on Main Street. I used to play catch with Frank. We took apart a whole bicycle and put it back together.”
Matson went to pharmacy school, graduating in 1981, but, at the time, Brockway Drug could only support the Bianco brothers. Matson found other employment, but his story at Brockway Drug was not over.
“One day, my brother worked to noon and went home,” Bianco said. “He called me and said, ‘I don’t think I’m coming back.’ I gave him a month, and when he didn’t come back, I went and talked to Ron. He said ‘no’ at first. But I told him to think about it and he came back later and agreed to buy my brother’s share.”
“I was working at Shankel’s Pharmacy at the time, and I didn’t want to leave Tom Bowser in the lurch,” Matson explained. “I had time to think about it, and he said that it was a good opportunity for me, so I said ‘yes.’”
This was July 1992. By 1993, the pharmacy had outgrown its original location downtown and the two pharmacists were on the lookout for a new location.
“The current location used to be an Open Pantry,” Bianco said. “Sheetz bought the property and closed it. They didn’t want competition across the street. When they went to expand out, they sold the building. In 1994, it became the new and present location of the pharmacy.”
If the pharmacy opened in 1931, then the Main Street location operated for 63 years before it packed up and headed toward Ridgway, setting up where Route 28 meets Route 219.
The current building has been renovated and expanded since it was purchased in 1994, but it has been serving the community ever since. Bianco retired in 2003, and Matson has been in the pharmacy with other pharmacists since then, including a period where a retired Bianco helped. In fact, Matson and Bianco are proud of how Brockway Drug has given jobs to many people in Brockway over the years.
“I was cleaning out the back drawers and I came across a green notebook,” Matson said. “Frank and other owners had been writing down the name of every employee from Brockway Drug in there, running from 1942 to sometime around 1992. Then, we just stopped. I wish we hadn’t.”
“I’d like to hear from some of the people who worked here in the past,” Bianco said. “They were a huge part of Brockway Drug. We must have given jobs to hundreds of people over the years.”
Running a pharmacy and the nature of the community have changed since both started working at Brockway Drug. The pharmacy has always been on the leading edge of technology, and Bianco remembers how complex adding computers decades ago was compared to today.
“I remember when we went to get a computer for the pharmacy,” Bianco said. “It must have been in 1989 or sometime around then. The computer they had needed a special air conditioner and it filled up a whole room! Now, everything can be done from a cell phone.”
Even the community has changed from the time Bianco started at Brockway Drug.
“In the old days, we filled a few prescriptions per day, and that was enough to support two pharmacists,” he said. “I used to know everyone in Brockway back then. People were able to come in and put down roots.”
“We wouldn’t be able to keep up with the volume we have today without computers,” Matson added.
As Brockway Drug approaches 30 years in its current location, Matson continues to look toward the future. He said that a small town pharmacy is necessary in a place like Brockway, and he hopes that Brockway Drug can continue to provide that. He also hopes a new generation of pharmacists will step up to continue the work he has been doing for over 40 years.
“I tell people who want to go into pharmacy to do it if that’s what they want,” he said. “But it has to be what you want to do, or the long hours and schooling will be too much. Even with my own kids, I always told them to look for their passion in life and go for that. If pharmacy is a person’s passion, then they should pursue it.”
Bianco and Matson are proudest of the service they gave to the community, and the members of the community noticed. For four years in a row, Brockway Drug was voted the best drug store in the county, and the pharmacy recently received the Brockway Ministerium Community Recognition Award.
“I always tell the pharmacy students to treat everyone who comes in here like family,” Matson said. “If you can do that, you’ll always have business. Community is important. It’s where our families are. We get to help people.”