BROCKWAY – Brockway Class of 2023 graduate Savannah Ross ended her time with the Girl Scouts by receiving the organization’s highest honor.
Recently, Ross completed her Gold Award, helping Camp Friendship redecorate its music and art room. Camp Friendship is important to Ross, and she was glad she had the chance to help out.
“I chose to do this project because I have been a camp counselor for the last three summers,” she said. “My sister has Down syndrome and has always been an inspiration for me to do great things. The building needed some structural and design updates, so I thought that choosing this as my project would not only make the rooms look better but also give the campers a brighter and happier area to work in.”
Ross completed both her Gold and Silver awards in the past five years. She said only 5.4% of Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award. To get that honor, Ross had to complete and document 80 hours of work on the project, which first had to be approved by the Girl Scout Council. Then, she had a checklist her advisor kept track of. Before it was over, Ross and her helpers totaled over 130 hours on the project. Ross collected money, donations of tables and chairs, art supplies, and instruments, and she painted the rooms. She also added items the rooms seemed to be missing.
“One challenge I faced was the camp being winterized for a few months,” she said. “This limited the time I was able to work on my project. All the water and electricity were shut off. In the time it was closed, we were able to work on things outside of the building, like fixing up the donated instruments and ordering decals for the walls.”
Ross said that Girl Scouts have been an important part of her life since kindergarten.
“Girl Scouts has given me the opportunity to put myself out there,” she said. “By saying the Girl Scout Law, I have promised to always be friendly and helpful. Because of this, I find myself stepping up to volunteer for anything when given the opportunity. I have completed many service projects and even volunteered to do things no one has thought of.”
Ross often serves during the American Legion spaghetti dinners, and she has cleaned up the Rails-to-Trails, organized toy donations for a Christmas toy drive, and packed boxes for a food pantry. Ross also volunteered to create a showcase of her graduating class at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. The school did not do a detailed showcase of the graduating class, so Ross gathered senior photos, lists of activities, and after-school plans of her classmates and created the showcase right by the main entrance of the school. For her own plans, Ross is heading to Penn State DuBois for the 2+2 program to become a criminal psychologist.
Ross said her parents, Corey and Rikki Ross, support her in everything she does, and as her mother is her troop leader and her brother is in Boy Scouts, she said that Scouts are a family tradition. She encourages girls in her community to join.
“Girls in our community should join because their presence makes an impact,” she said. “Girl Scouts helped me become a leader and get involved, and there are many opportunities for Girl Scouts in the future, so being a part of it is a great choice.”
More about Camp Friendship and the work done there can be found at The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties’ website, www.jcarc.org.