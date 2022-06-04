BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Police Department has seen some upheaval since former police Chief Terry Young suddenly resigned in December 2019, but the borough maintained a sense of continuity thanks to the work of Officer Paul Brosky.
Brosky became the officer in charge at Brockway when Young resigned and the department set out to rebuild its ranks. Over time, current Chief Troy Bell moved over from Reynoldsville to take the police chief position, and Brockway continued to work within the department as more part-time officers were added to the force.
During June’s meeting, the Brockway Borough Council and Mayor William D. Hrinya formally thanked Brosky for his work as officer in charge.
During a brief ceremony attended by Brosky’s wife and daughter, Hrinya read the following proclamation: “Whereas Brockway Borough Police Officer Paul Brosky accepted the position of Officer In Charge with great perception of duty, and whereas Officer Brosky assisted in preserving the operation of the Brockway Borough Police Department within the guidelines of the state and federal regulations, and whereas Officer Brosky wrote grants to receive four computers – two for the cruisers and two for the station, and whereas I, Mayor William D. Hrinya, bestow a heartfelt thank you to Officer Paul Brosky for his hard work and dedication to the Brockway Borough Police Department and its citizens, therefore I, William D. Hrinya, by virtue of the authority in me as mayor of Brockway Borough do hereby recognize Officer Paul Brosky and his role in the success of the Brockway Borough Police Department.”
Hrinya said that he hopes Brosky sees that his efforts are not unnoticed by the council or the mayor’s office.
“I wanted to put it in writing,” he said. “It’s the things you do, the little things that people sometimes may not notice, that I wanted to make public.”
Brosky said he has been working for the borough for 24 years.
“It’s a good place to work,” Brosky said. “That’s why I like it here.”
At the same borough council meeting, Brockway officials explained that the search for another full-time officer continues.
“We have a great school district, great people, a great recreation area, and we can go on and on,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said of Brockway. “We have a lot to offer a full-time officer.”
Councilman Lu Inzana said that the police contract is settled and he believes the borough is offering good pay and benefits.
“We’re a small borough,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of crime.”
“It is very important that we get the right person,” Councilman Brian Buesink added. “It is a very good position for the right person. We hope that person comes forward soon. Simply fill out an application with the borough and we’ll take it from there.”
More information about the position can be obtained by calling the Brockway Borough Building at 268-6565.