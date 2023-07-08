BROOKVILLE — The Brookville American Legion hosted a ceremony on the lawn of the First United Methodist Church as a farewell to the Veterans and Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial that has been on the lawn for the last month.
The Veterans and Athletes United (VAU) created the Fallen Heroes Memorial in 2018 as a way of honoring more than 7,000 Global War on Terror fallen heroes and their gold star families. It is a mobile monument that travels the eastern side of the country. A second monument was finished in August 2022 that travels the western side of the country.
The monument is a 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag which symbolizes the shape of the flag when draped on a fallen service member’s casket. It is made of more than 7,000 dog tags of those lost in the War on Terror. There are also 50 gold stars to honor the gold star families nationwide. Tags are in alphabetical order ranging from Sept. 11, 2001 to Dec. 31, 2017, and are thereafter in chronological order of the date Killed in Action.
“Sadly, as the war continues we will continue to fill in the blank tags at the end of the flag,” reads the VAU website.
American Legion Post 102 met and held the ceremony on Thursday evening last week, as the monument was prepared to move to its next location.
Post Adjutant Randy Bartley spoke first, saying it was only fitting the Jefferson County Honor Guard attended the ceremony as they perform at so many veteran’s funerals throughout the year. He focused on the benefit of dog tags as identifiers for soldiers today.
“This wall represents our fallen comrades. Back in the days of the Civil War there were no identity markers, meaning vast graves of unknowns. That meant mothers, wives, sisters who never know what became of their relatives,” Bartley said.
John Delaney of the Military Order of the Purple Heart also spoke, as the organization co-sponsored the display with a private donor. He said he was honored to help bring the wall to Brookville. He said everyone on the wall were heroes for having given their lives for a free nation, and he honors all of them.
FUMC pastor, Rev. Joe Short, who approached the church about bringing the monument to town, kept a visitors book for the monument. He documented visitors from all around including “31 towns, 10 states, and a couple from Thailand, which is crazy.”
Short said he was glad to be able to display the monument saying “it needed to be somewhere quiet, so it worked well.”
Post Commander Steven Ent played “Taps” following a firing by the Honor Guard. He said the post found it “a tremendous honor to be able to pay tribute to our fallen comrades who have died in defense of this country from terrorism.”
According to Short, the monument is moving on to Zelienople next.