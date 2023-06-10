BROOKVILLE — Brookville native Jasonna Hockinson has started a new mobile coffee shop, following through on her dreams to run her own business.
Grounded Brewings, a coffee truck, will be seen around the area now as Hockinson put the final touches on her truck and opened for business last weekend. Hockinson said ever since she completed her career project at Brookville Area High School, she knew she wanted to work for herself and run a business.
Hockinson attended Pittsburgh Technical College after graduating BAHS, completing a 21 month program for hospitality management with hotels and restaurants. She moved back home right before COVID-19 happened. Through high school and college, she worked in numerous restaurants working up to assistant manager of Eat ‘n Park in Clarion.
She also worked at Scottish Heights, Shannon’s Catering, and Boxcar Brew Works, always in the hospitality and service sector.
“I know I’ve always wanted to work for myself and do things that I wanted to do and create a menu and just be super involved with it and with my own business I can,” Hockinson said.
She used all her previous work experience to help chose what her own business would look like.
“Even before I thought about a food truck, I thought ‘what am I going to do?’ like a catering thing because I worked for the catering company? I love it, and I love my catering family, but this just isn’t for me. I don’t know why, the catering part isn’t for me. The fast food part isn’t for me. An actual restaurant I would love still, but I can’t right now,” Hockinson said.
She said after COVID started, she thought about the possibility of a food truck for a couple of years. She started to get her idea down on paper, not sure exactly what it took to start a business like this, saying “where to start was probably the hardest part.” Hockinson said she realized it would never happen if she didn’t just jump in and do it, so she did.
Hockinson started making calls and finding out all the certifications and licensing she would need for the business. She also found a Carmate box trailer for a good deal on Facebook marketplace and purchased it.
“Once I ordered the concession window and my dad and I cut it out, I was like ‘okay this is becoming kind of real,’” Hockinson said.
She started to enjoy coffee more and more a couple years ago, and got an espresso machine for her house. She wanted to make sure this wasn’t “a hobby that I pick up and put back down.” Hockinson found the craft of making coffee drinks interesting, has stuck with it, and chose it as her food truck’s focus.
“It’s like an art almost, it’s completely different than just your regular Keurig that you would get in the morning or something,” Hockinson said.
She finds the variations of espresso drinks fascinating and said she is still learning more about the craft.
Hockinson also felt this would be easier as well because she wouldn’t have to have fryers or a grill in her truck.
Her dad helped her and put a lot of time into renovating the trailer into a food truck for a coffee shop. She also purchased all the necessary equipment for the trailer, got everything set up how she wanted it. She finished renovation and within the same week, took her truck out for the first time.
“I finished all my renovations on Wednesday night, Thursday morning, I got inspected and passed, and then Friday was like a catch up day to get all my ingredients and everything, and then Saturday it was out there,” Hockinson said.
Her favorite part of the process has been figuring out her menu and finding fun mixes for drinks. Along with coffee, she also has green and black tea refreshers, fruit lemonades, and Lotus and Red Bull drinks.
“I know people don’t like coffee, and some people don’t like tea…. I like the idea of having something for everybody to find,” Hockinson said.
Her family has a plot of land near the Hazen flea market that she set up on, and had her first day of business.
“It wasn’t super crazy busy, and it wasn’t like dead. So me and my help had like, a really good time to figure out how we can do things efficiently. So super pumped about this weekend,” Hockinson said.
She’s looking for smaller events around the area to set up at, and some businesses she can park at now that she’s started.
“I know that this is my business, but I don’t feel like it. I feel like me and work me are completely different… It definitely feels surreal,” Hockinson said.
She still has a long-term goal of having her own full scale restaurant, but she has her eye on a next step already for the coffee truck. She said she would like to expand to a drive-thru location for drinks next, while still having her coffee truck.
Hockinson gets her espresso from De Fer in Pittsburgh, and her coffee blends from Aegis in DuBois. She is considering partnering with a bakery in the area in the future as well, hoping to be a full mobile coffee shop.
Coming up, Hockinson and Grounded Brewings will be parked at Queen of Tarts in DuBois on June 17.
She will also be sharing her upcoming locations and schedule to her Facebook page, Grounded Brewings LLC.